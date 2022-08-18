Improvements are anticipated for the Greeneville Municipal Airport in the coming months, along with some renovations to the airport’s fixed base operator building.
Details on the improvements were provided during Wednesday’s meeting of the Greeneville Municipal Airport Authority.
A new pilot’s lounge at the fixed base operator building has already been completed through a remodeling process.
The lounge was created by turning two smaller storage rooms into one room. This entailed knocking down the wall between the two adjacent rooms, according to Greeneville Municipal Airport Manager Steven Neeson.
The lounge is a room where airplane pilots can relax after or before flights at the airport.
“It gives the pilots a place to take a break. It can be dark so they can sleep in there as well in one of the recliners,” Neeson said.
The room contains two recliners, a television, wifi, and a laptop that pilots may use if they wish.
The cost of the renovation to complete the pilot’s lounge was about $3,500.
“Airport employees were able to do a lot of it to save on expenses,” Airport Authority Board Chairman Jeff Hollett said.
The new pilot’s lounge is not the only improvement being made at the airport.
A new roof will also be installed on the main part of the fixed base operator building.
The new roof will cover all the areas that hold the main offices and amenities of the building.
The new $32,000 roof is covered through an American Rescue Plan grant, according to airport officials.
The roof on the fixed base operator building has never been replaced, according to Neeson.
“That roof has been on there since 1969. It’s the original roof from when the building was built,” Neeson said.
The metal roof will be much needed as airport staff have battled constant leaks in the current roof.
On a recent walk-through of the building by the Airport Authority Board, numerous ceiling tiles showed signs of having been water-damaged in the interior of the building.
Airport staff have done their best to replace the water-damaged tiles in the building’s ceiling, but according to Neeson, leaking issues with the roof have been a continual issue.
“Installation of the new roof will start in the next couple of months,” Neeson said.
New air conditioning upgrades will also be installed in the fixed base operator building.
Two new mini-split air conditioning systems will be installed in the building to remedy issues with air conditioning flow.
“We have been having issues with air conditioning not getting all the way to the back of the building,” Neeson said.
The air conditioning upgrade will also be at no cost to the airport. The $13,000 air conditioning improvement will be funded by a grant through the Airport Coronavirus Response Grant Program by way of the Federal Aviation Administration.
A new security system will also be coming to the airport.
An electronic gate and a security camera system will be installed at the airport that will all be run off an independent server, according to Neeson.
The security system will be able to operate even in the event of a power outage on a back-up power system.
The security system will be purchased and installed through a 95%-5% matching grant, with the airport having to pay 5% of the cost of the system and its installation once the cost of the system is finalized.
Walt Stone, a Greeneville resident who managed the Greeneville Airport fixed base operator facility from 1970 to 1980 and now assists with the local Civil Air Patrol regiment, lauded the work of the current airport staff at the conclusion of the Airport Authority Board meeting Wednesday.
“I have been hanging around the Greeneville airport for 52 years, and I would like to compliment Steven (Neeson) and Nick (Fillers). I think the airport is being run the best it has been in a long time,” Stone said.