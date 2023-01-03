A former apartment building that had fallen into disrepair on West Main Street is getting some care from a new owner.
Greeneville resident Joe Tillery recently told the Greeneville Historic Zoning Commission that he has begun work on restoring the structure and plans on turning it into a single-family residence.
Tillery discussed the property with the commission at its Dec. 20 meeting. The property, located at 614 W. Main St., is partially located in Greeneville’s Historic Zoning District.
The two-story portion of the building was constructed in 1930, while the single-story portion was added on about 10 years later. The building contained eight small apartments at one time.
Town of Greeneville Building Official Bert Seay told the board that only a portion of the building was in the historic district and that the only reason that part of the building was contained in the district was so that the historic district could stretch across the street to contain the old Crescent School building when the district was first created.
The two-story portion of the structure is not in the Historic Zoning District, while most of the one-story portion of the structure is in the district.
“It is a little bit of an oddity,” Seay said.
Seay told the commission that the building was “considered non-contributing” on the state historic survey and that its possible historic significance at any time was “very low” according to the survey.
The Historic Zoning Commission oversees the Greeneville Historic Zoning District, and its goal is to ensure historical value in structures is maintained and changes align with the historic vision of the zone. This can lead to constraints on what kinds of cosmetic changes can be made to buildings in the historic district.
Both Seay and Tillery told the board the building had a myriad of structural issues due to neglect over the past couple decades. Included in those issues were a leaky and collapsing roof, broken windows and unstable walls in the single-story portion of the building.
Tillery told the commission that he planned on removing the part of the structure that was unstable, which would be about one-third of the single story portion of the building near West Main Street.
Crews are already at work cleaning out the interior of the rest of the building and working to get it weather tight. Tillery noted that the two-story side of the building has had a new roof installed on it and that 23 windows had been replaced on the structure.
“We have made some progress so far. I hope we are getting there,” Tillery said.
After a portion of the building is removed, a green space will replace it, skirted by wrought iron fencing.
Including the basement, the building’s initial square footage was about 5,500 square feet, but once the unstable portion of the building is removed it will contain about 4,200 square feet.
The Historic Zoning Commission thanked Tillery for working on the building and said they would continue to monitor the project as he continued with rehabilitating and renovating the structure.