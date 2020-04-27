Modified hours will be coming in the future to DeBusk convenience center.
Improvements to be made to the convenience center were discussed Friday during a meeting of the Greene County Commission’s Budget and Finance Committee.
Friday’s session was one of the budget hearings that the committee has conducted this month in preparation for the 2020-21 fiscal year, and was the Solid Waste Department’s turn to present its proposed spending plan.
An estimate for the improvements to the DeBusk convenience center is to be added to the budget proposal, which received approval of the committee with the addition of that information.
Greene County has purchased a small lot adjacent to the DeBusk convenience center in the past year. With that addition, the convenience center can be reconfigured to add a second compactor at the site, said Solid Waste Director Jim Greene.
Currently, there is not room to efficiently change out the single compactor that is at the convenience center, Greene said. With the addition, not only will replacing a full compactor with an empty one become more efficient, but there will be room for two compactors, he said.
The improvements will hopefully result in some reduction in the volume at the South Greene convenience center, he said.
The committee agreed to allow the department to add a day to those that the DeBusk center is currently open once the improvements are made.
However, committee members voiced opposition to a proposal to have the four largest convenience centers open six days a week. Increases included in the budget proposal related to the additional days are to be removed.
The addition of days was proposed as a way to be more convenient for residents and allow those who may live closer to a smaller convenience center the option of disposing of trash and recyclables on their way to town, Greene said.
With uncertainty about sales tax revenues due to the coronavirus pandemic, the committee members said they would not be in favor of making that addition for the coming year.
The proposed budget also includes funding for an additional truck driver position and a part-time position to help with convenience center maintenance. Committee members were in favor of both as well as increasing the number of hours that are worked by the truck drivers.
Increasing volume of materials is the primary reason for the addition of the truck drivers and hours, Greene said.
While there has been an increase in trash and recyclables disposed of in the centers as people have had more time at home to do spring cleaning due to the coronavirus, the department was facing challenges from growing volumes prior to the pandemic, he said.
The truck drivers currently work 32 hours a week, Greene said. “We cannot accomplish our mission with 32 hours,” he said.
However, increasing the weekly hours to 37.5 and the addition of another driver would allow the department to be able to not only haul trash and recyclables from the convenience centers, but also deliver and pick up disposal boxes from businesses, he said.
The number of businesses using the disposal containers have increased during the past year, Greene added.
If what needs to be accomplished can be finished in 35 hours, the truck drivers’ weekly time will be adjusted to that level, he said. Increasing the weekly hours to 37.5 gives the department the option to use that many if needed.
The additional hours will also allow the drivers’ time to be scheduled to allow two drivers to work on Saturdays, Greene said. Currently, one driver works on Saturday, primarily to keep dumpsters at the South Greene center emptied, he said. That convenience center is the only one without compactors.
Drivers often have to be called in on Saturday and paid overtime because compactors need to be hauled from other centers and empty ones brought in, Greene explained.
The budget proposal also includes funds for additional vehicles, including two trucks to replace aging haulers.