Greene County EMS workers could be seeing a new job incentive as early as next month.
The Greene County Emergency Medical Service Board determined during its meeting Tuesday afternoon that a $5 incentive be given for every call an EMS worker goes on in a day.
A resolution instituting the incentive will have to be voted on by the Greene County Commission.
According to Greene County Human Resources Director Erin Elmore, each EMS worker would be paid an additional $5 for every call they go out on and participate in. According to Elmore this could equal out to as much as $350 extra a month for some EMS personnel.
“We have been struggling quite awhile with staffing for EMS,” Elmore said. The agency is hoping these $5 bonuses will incentivize more employees to continue working for EMS.
“This program is also a kind of thank you for all the extra work they have been doing,” Greene County Mayor Kevin Morrison said.
Greene County EMS has been extremely busy as the delta variant of COVID-19 has caused a spike in cases throughout the county, which has led to more calls and longer wait times at hospital emergency rooms. The EMS is also operating with less than a full crew as the agency is seven crew members short of a full operating staff.
“We have a lot of backup at ERs right now,” Elmore said.
This backup has caused an issue as EMS vehicles cannot go out on their next call until they have passed care of their patient to the hospital. However, with hospitals near capacity due to the surge of COVID-19 there is a shortage of unoccupied hospital beds, meaning that emergency vehicals must wait to transfer their patient until the hospital has the ability to take them.
Therefore, long wait times at hospital emergency rooms due to COVID-19 patients taking up beds have turned into long waits for Greene County residents waiting for Emergency Medical Services to arrive after they are called. This wait can be dangerous for those suffering from heart attacks, strokes or other acute injuries.
In an attempt to alleviate this issue, EMS has attempted to station a paramedic at Greeneville Community Hospital’s emergency room.
“We have a paramedic stationed at the ER at times so the trucks can leave their patient at the ER and go out to the next call,” Elmore said.
However, the paramedic cannot be at the emergency room all the time as Greene County EMS is already short-staffed.
“He jumps over and jumps back. He’s not there all the time,” Elmore said.
The Greene County Commission will vote on the incentive program at its regular meeting in September.