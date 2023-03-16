Proof that law enforcement is focusing on impaired drivers was evident Monday in indictments handed up by a Greene County Grand Jury.
At least nine individuals were indicted on one or more charges of driving under the influence, including several repeat offenders.
An ongoing trend seen by law enforcement agencies is the percentage of drug-related DUI cases compared to alcohol-related impaired driving cases. The trend parallels the methamphetamine and opioid abuse epidemic in the region.
“The trend for several years now has been a dramatic increase in drug-related DUIs,” Dan E. Armstrong, district attorney general for the 3rd Judicial District that includes Greene County, said in 2022.
Local law enforcement agencies periodically conduct saturation patrols focusing on impaired drivers.
Most defendants indicted Monday will appear March 31 for arraignment in Greene County Criminal Court.
INDICTMENTS
Indictments include:
- Jason L. Anderson, 50, of 709 Wesley Ave.: two counts of domestic assault.
- Christopher Brotherton, 27, of 2 Bolton Road: theft of property valued over $2,500.
- Leslie Yvonne Craven, 32, of 120 Cherokee Blvd.: simple possession of a Schedule II controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of drug paraphernalia, driving on a revoked license and driving on a revoked license-4th offense.
- Brittany Lashae Cutshaw, 27, of 88 Bailey Broyles St.: filing a false report.
- Gary L. Devotie, 68, of 20 E. Allens Bridge Road: driving under the influence and simple possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance (alprazolam).
- Jason W. Drake, 47, 0f 422 Rambling Road: theft of property valued over $2,500.
- Jason W. Dufor, 31, of Oak Ridge: two counts of driving under the influence.
- Alan Michael Harmon, 34, of 80 Fox Mays Road: possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) with intent to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Zachary Helso, 37, of 60 Sterling Drive, Mosheim: theft of property valued over $2,500.
- Christopher Hinkle, 43, of 885 Stone Dam Road, Chuckey: driving under the influence, leaving the scene of an accident with property damage and simple possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance (marijuana).
- Dillon Keith Hipsher, 27, of 1580 Midway Road: simple possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Jakie Lynn Holt, 39, 0f 640 Marvin Road: evading arrest, reckless endangerment and driving on a revoked license.
- Hugh Kilday, 64, of 1805 Delwood Drive: driving under the influence, driving under the influence-2nd offense and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Ronnie Lee Leach, 30, of 218 Davy Crockett Road, Limestone: filing a false report.
- Michael A. Livings, 55, of 415 Hammit Road, Bulls Gap: two counts of driving under the influence, driving under the influence-2nd offense and reckless driving.
- Paul E. Long, 39, of Elwood Drive, Morristown: two counts of attempted tampering with evidence, introduction of a drug into a penal institution, simple possession of methamphetamine, simple possession of a Schedule III controlled substance (Suboxone) and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Steve Michael Massengill, 48, of 620 Mount Bethel Road: three counts of theft of property valued at $1,000 or less.
- Sherry J. McGhee, 51, of 552 Whispering Road: driving under the influence and driving under the influence-2nd offense.
Dakota Ragan, 24, of 338 E. Vann Road: burglary.
- Tyler Perry Ramey, 30, of 150 Stargazer Drive, Midway: possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver (methamphetamine) and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Jeremiah Reed, 38, of 110 S. Highland Ave.: two counts of driving under the influence, driving under the influence-3rd offense, and violation of the implied consent law.
- Brandon S. Rice, 45, of University Parkway, Johnson City: resisting arrest.
- Iramil G. Rivera, 29, of 101 Armitage Drive: two counts of reckless endangerment, two counts of evading arrest and tampering with evidence; in a separate indictment, driving on a revoked license.
- Stephanie Linda Jean Rochester, 33, of 484 Old Knoxville Highway: theft of property valued over $2,500 and hindering a secured creditor.
- Timothy Lamont Sanders, 50, of 715 Carson St.: theft of property valued over $2,500.
- Clark Shelton, 26, of 245 Guinn Drive: theft of services greater than $2,500.
- Rebecca L. Swift, 27, of 130 Cherrydale Drive: driving under the influence, simple possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of the vehicular financial responsibility law.
- Travis L. Tunnell, 46, of 290 Humbert Lane, Mosheim: driving under the influence, violation of the implied consent law, two counts of delivery or sale of a controlled substance (methamphetamine and cocaine) and possession of drug paraphernalia.