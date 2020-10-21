Tax revenues for the Town of Greeneville in the past three months are about $380,000 more than what was collected during the same period last year.
With that additional tax revenue, the Greeneville Board of Mayor and Aldermen directed town officials on Tuesday to draft an ordinance to amend the current fiscal year budget to reflect additional capital expenditures including fire department and downtown redevelopment projects.
Projected revenues were conservatively estimated in the 2020-21 fiscal year budget, and expenditures were reduced from previous year’s allocations due to the uncertainty caused by the coronavirus pandemic, City Administrator Todd Smith said.
The budget preparation process began just as the pandemic started this spring, and tax revenues during the spring declined as many businesses temporarily closed as part of the response to limit the spread of the virus.
Once the budget process was complete, the document was presented to the board for approval with the understanding that if tax revenues exceeded projections, the spending plan would be revisited in the fall.
Tax revenues are stronger than anticipated and have exceeded last year’s totals for the comparable period.
For the first three months of the fiscal year, which began July 1, tax revenues are $380,000 higher than the same period last year, Smith said. The collections are $480,000 more than the amount of tax revenue projected in the budget for the first quarter of the year, he added.
Local option sales tax revenue is up $230,000 for the first three months of the fiscal year over the same period last year as well, Smith said.
The town has started to collect property tax for the fiscal year this month, the city administrator said, but that revenue stream is not as volatile as sales tax because property values typically have only small variations from year to year.
However, tax revenue is much more dependent on economic conditions, and could change during the coming months, Smith said.
“I am cautiously optimistic with the first three months doing well,” he said. “The cautious part is we cannot predict whether that will continue or the economy could turn.”
With the tax revenues greater than projected but with that note of caution, Smith said that he was seeking the board’s input on whether to amend the budget to include some capital projects that were not budgeted.
Action by the board in the past few months has committed the town to projects for which the budget amendments will be required, he said. Those projects, which total around $180,000, include the purchase of the Adams building on Crowfoot Alley to use in creating more parking downtown and matching funds required by grants awarded to the Greeneville Fire Department for equipment upgrades, including a new emergency response vehicle.
The budget originally included the use of $375,000 from the town’s fund balance and that amount will almost be covered by a grant for coronavirus relief from the state, Smith said.
In addition to the projects to which the board is committed, Smith provided the mayor and aldermen a list of proposed projects for consideration to add to the budget, including the next phase for the construction of a new station for the Fire Department and initial work on Depot Street as part of a downtown redevelopment plan.
Aldermen Tim Teague, Cal Doty and Scott Bullington all commented that these projects are important to the town and allocations for them should be considered in this fiscal year budget. Mayor W.T. Daniels said that each of the items on the list would be beneficial to the town.
With that consensus from the board to include the items, Smith said an ordinance to amend the budget would be drafted for consideration at the board’s next meeting.
In other business, the board authorized the purchase of a brush chipper by the Public Works Department at a cost of up to $50,000.
At a meeting earlier this month, the board had directed that the option of purchasing the machinery be explored. During that meeting, the board had approved hiring a service to process a brush pile at the demolition landfill into mulch.
That mulch would be used by the Parks and Recreation Department on the trails within the new W.T. Daniels park, the town's public works director had explained to the board. With the continuing need for mulch for the parks, the board directed the purchase of the machinery be explored.
Following the meeting, the mayor and aldermen convened as the Beer Board. They approved a permit for off-premise consumption for Ian’s Market, which is to be located at 1401 Tusculum Blvd. That location is the current location of the Weigel’s Market.
Weigel’s company officials have indicated that negotiations are in process for the possible sale of the local market. The officials state that the local store no longer fits into the company's business because of its remote location away from company headquarters and other markets.