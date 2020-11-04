Mayor Alan Corley and Vice-Mayor Barbara Britton won reelection Tuesday to four-year terms as City of Tusculum commissioners.
As of late Tuesday, the unofficial tally from the Greene County Election Commission was 685 votes for Corley, 626 for Britton and 305 votes for political newcomer O.J. Early.
Absentee votes cast in the Tusculum commissioner race are included.
There were two available commissioner positions and three candidates. It was the first contested commissioner race in Tusculum since 2011.
All three candidates thanked the public for support Tuesday night after unofficial election results were in. Corley and Britton will continue to serve with Mike Burns, who was reelected in 2018 to a four-year term for the third City of Tusculum commissioner seat.
The Tusculum commissioner position pays a salary of $1 a month.
Corley, 66, of Shiloh Road, has been a Tusculum commissioner since 2003, served as vice-mayor and has been mayor since 2014. He is a former chief of the Tusculum Volunteer Fire Department.
Corley is president of Corley’s Pharmacy, Inc. and also operates Corley’s Pharmacy Solutions.
He issued a statement Tuesday night:
“I sincerely appreciate the confidence that the voters of Tusculum have shown in me by reelecting me to the office of city commissioner for my fifth four-year term. It is a privilege to serve in that position on behalf of our citizens,” Corley said.
“I hope that their vote reflects their agreement with the strategic growth and fiscally conservative policies that I and other commissioners have tried to follow, especially during my six years serving as mayor. This is by no means a one-man operation — fellow commissioners, employees, volunteers, and citizens working together is what has allowed Tusculum to continue its progress,” Corley said.
Corley cited several ongoing projects in the city he will continue to pursue during his four-year term. They include “finding an appropriate and beneficial use for the (former Greene Valley Developmental Center) campus, expanding space for our city departments to meet current and future needs, refurbishing our city playground, developing a pedestrian and traffic safety plan through implementation of a recently awarded TDOT Community Transportation Planning Grant, and continuing to pursue commercial development on the East Andrew Johnson Highway.”
“These are a few of the projects I look forward to pushing to completion during my next term, while continuing to have strong financials and clean audits, and at the same time providing valuable city services to our residents,” Corley said.
Britton, 64, of Richland Road, was first elected to office in 2011. Britton retired from a 30-year professional career with the State of Tennessee Department of Children’s Services, serving as a child abuse investigator for 22 years and as a supervisor of investigations of abuse and neglect for seven years.
She expressed appreciation Tuesday night for reelection in a brief statement.
“I am very humbled to be reelected to the commission and wish to thank everyone for their continued support,” Britton said. “Please know that I am open to any suggestions and welcome your questions.”
Britton “will work with our commission to continue to provide the current services to our residents and work on improvements to our city hall, new fire hall and upgrades to our city park,” she said.
Early, 30, of Owen Lane, also thanked his backers and congratulated Corley and Britton following his first bid for public office.
“I want to congratulate Mayor Corley and Vice-Mayor Britton, and I wish them and the City of Tusculum great success moving forward. This has been a good experience, and I am deeply appreciative to those who voted for and supported me, especially my wife, Kristen,” Early said in a statement.