A man sentenced July 11 to serve federal time on a drug-related conviction was indicted Monday by a Greene County Grand Jury on theft charges.
Tyler Warren Nunley, 23, of 490 Wheeler Road, Bulls Gap, was among more than 40 defendants indicted on charges Monday by the grand jury. Most defendants will appear for arraignment on July 29.
Nunley was indicted on two counts of theft of property valued over $10,000 but less than $60,000. Nunley was also incited on a count of simple possession of methamphetamine.
Nunley was sentenced July 11 in U.S. District Court in Greeneville to a prison term of 10 years on conviction of possession with the intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, a Schedule II controlled substance. He will be placed on supervised release for five years upon completion of the sentence.
Nunley is now in federal custody.
Sentences imposed in Greene County and other pending charges in Madison County, North Carolina, will run concurrently to the federal court sentence, according to court documents.
The federal court charge stems from an arrest on July 14, 2019, in Greeneville.
In exchange for a guilty plea to the methamphetamine distribution charge, federal prosecutors agreed to dismiss at sentencing three other charges filed against Nunley in July and August 2019: knowingly possessing a firearm in the furtherance of drug trafficking and two counts of knowingly distributing at least five grams or more of methamphetamine.
On July 14, 2019, Greeneville police responded to a tip about possible drug-related activity in a room at the Andrew Johnson Inn on East Andrew Johnson Highway.
Burnt marijuana was smelled coming from the motel room. Drug paraphernalia was visible on the nightstand. A loaded .40 caliber Smith & Wesson handgun was found in Nunley’s back pocket.
Police searched the room and found about 3.5 ounces of meth. Also found was about seven ounces of of marijuana, along with digital scales and a Hi-Point pistol.
“Nunley ultimately admitted the drugs were his and that he both used and sold the drugs,” the plea agreement states.
Nunley was charged with drug possession and firearms-related offenses and released on bond.
After his arrest, the 3rd Judicial District Drug Task Force and Greeneville police began an investigation into drug trafficking activity by Nunley. On Aug. 13, 2019, a confidential informant purchased about two ounces of meth from Nunley, the plea agreement states.
On Aug. 14, 2019, Nunley was arrested in Marshall, North Carolina, following a vehicle crash. Nunley was in possession of meth and a firearm.
On Aug. 19, 2019, a confidential informant purchased about six grams of meth from Nunley, the plea agreement states.
In June 2021, Nunley was charged by Greene County sheriff’s deputies with methamphetamine possession and evading arrest following a pursuit involving a motorcycle on Horse Creek Park Road.
Nunley’s arrest led to the discovery of a trove of stolen property. Items recovered by deputies include a camping trailer, a laptop computer, a four-wheeler, a motorcycle, two box trailers, chain saws, a generator, weed eaters, a pressure washer and numerous power and hand tools. The theft of property charges Nunley was indicted on Monday were filed after his arrest.
Nunley will be arraigned July 29 in Greene County Criminal Court.
METH, FENTANYL CHARGES
Another Greene County Grand Jury indictment Monday involved a woman charged with drug possession-related offenses following a vehicle crash on the night of Aug. 30, 2021.
Kelly Marie Whitehead, 31, of 3220 Newport Highway, was indicted on counts of possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell or deliver, possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell or deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia with intent to sell or deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Whitehead was also indicted on charges of simple possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, simple possession of fentanyl, driving while in possession of methamphetamine and violation of the financial responsibility law.
Whitehead was driving a pickup truck that crashed into a tree in the 300 block of Panoramic Drive. She told sheriff’s deputies that the brakes on the pickup truck she was driving failed, causing the crash.
About seven grams of meth and 4.8 grams of fentanyl were found in the truck. Also found were multiple syringes, empty plastic bags, metal spoons with different measurements, a weight and a digital scale, a deputy’s report said.
OTHER INDICTMENTS
Other indictments handed up Monday by the Greene County Grand Jury include:
- Joseph R. Alley, 18, of 1108 W. Summer St.: theft of property valued over $1,000 but less than $2,500.
- Charles Adam Bernard, 38, of 2290 Lost Mountain Pike: theft of property valued at more than $2,500 but less than $10,000, possession of a controlled substance with the intent to manufacture and possession of drug paraphernalia; in a separate indictment, driving on a suspended license and driving on a suspended license-2nd offense.
- David Haden Bolton, 36, of 484 Old Knoxville Highway: theft of property valued at more than $2,500 but less than $10,000 and hindering a secured creditor.
- Brittany Renee Bowlin, 31, of 490 Wheeler Road, Bulls Gap: driving on a revoked license.
- Leslie Yvonne Craven, 30, of 120 Cherokee Blvd., driving on a revoked license, driving on a revoked license-4th offense and a light law violation.
- Nathaniel Lynn Crum, 21, of 100 N. Heritage Road, Chuckey: fraudulent use of a credit card.
- Timothy Wayne Crum, 37, of 115 Shallow Creek Lane: simple possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia; in a separate indictment, simple possession of methamphetamine.
- Paden R. Crumley, 30, of 279 Ted Weems Road, Chuckey: burglary other than a habitation and theft of property valued over $1,000 but less than $2,500; in a separate indictment, theft of property valued over $1,000 but less than $2,500.
- Angela D. Cutshall, 49, of 2148 Middle Creek Road: driving under the influence.
- Brandon Dishner, 36, of 422 W. Main St.: aggravated burglary and theft of property.
- Taylor A. Dykes, 18, of 156 Bill West Road: felony evading arrest, reckless endangerment, simple possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Rebekah M. English, 61, of 3150 McDonald Road, Midway: driving under the influence, driving under the influence-2nd offense and driving on a revoked license.
- Olivia Dawn Fillers, 44, of 265 Nelse Roberts Road, Chuckey: failure to appear; in a separate indictment, aggravated burglary.
- Michael T. Fink, 26, of 3365 Horton Highway: driving under the influence.
- Brian Garrett, of 89 Highland Park Lane: failure to appear, speeding, evading arrest, driving on a revoked license and driving on a revoked license-3rd offense; in a separate indictment, driving on a revoked license and driving on a revoked license-3rd offense.
- Caleb Good, 24, of 966 Bowmantown Road, Limestone: driving under the influence, driving on a suspended license and violation of the seat belt law.
- Dennis Lee Gosnell, 31, of 8167 Asheville Highway: driving on a revoked license, driving on a revoked license-2nd offense and simple possession of methamphetamine.
- Donald Curtis Green, 47, of 860 Yellow Springs Road: driving on a revoked license, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a prohibited weapon and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Harley Ray Howard, 21, of Lindsey Road, Unicoi: two counts of aggravated assault.
- Freddie D. Kelley, 65, of 885 Old Stage Road: driving under the influence and violation of the implied consent law.
- Melissa Kreeger, 39, of 422 W. Main St.: aggravated burglary and theft of property.
- Tyler Chase Laws, 20, of 1511 E. Stagecoach Road: driving on a revoked license and violation of the financial responsibility law; in a separate indictment, felony evading arrest and driving on a revoked or suspended license.
- James Littleton, 31, of 1108 W. Summer St.: driving under the influence.
- David S. Malone, 42, of 8525 Erwin Highway, Chuckey: two counts of driving under the influence, leaving the scene of an accident with property damage, possession of a handgun while under the influence and reckless endangerment.
- Danyelle Nicole Monroe, 28, of Loudon: driving on a revoked or suspended license.
- Nicholas Medcalf, 30, of 100 Pyburn Lane: evading arrest.
- Christian James Morrow, 22, of 95 Glendale Drive, Mosheim: evading arrest, driving on a revoked license and driving on a revoked license-3rd offense.
- William Ketron Riddle, 29, of 72 Haney Hill Road: possession of methamphetamine with the intent to sell or deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Christopher Lee Sayers, 20, contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
- Rodney Wayne Smith, 52, of 99 Live Oak Lane: aggravated burglary.
- Jason Stuckey, 45, of Pine Ridge Road, Rogersville: theft of property valued over $10,000 but less than $60,000.
- Dakota William Trentham, 24, of 865 Mohawk Ridge Road: stalking, aggravated stalking and violation of a court restraining order. In a separate indictment, two counts of reckless endangerment, stalking, aggravated stalking and violation of a court restraining order.
- Crystal Younce, 41, of 6th Street, Bristol, Tennessee: possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell or deliver and simple possession of marijuana.
- Tyler Lee Williams, 22, of 213 Cedar Ave., possession of drug paraphernalia and criminal impersonation; in a separate indictment, criminal simulation and theft of property valued at $1,000 or less.
- Paul Wayne Winstead, 37, of 1820 Roaring Fork Road: driving on a revoked license, driving on a revoked license-2nd offense and violation of the financial responsibility law.