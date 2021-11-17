Joseph Dale Hale, 30, who allegedly fired gunshots in July at a Greeneville police officer and briefly escaped in October from the Greene County Detention Center, was indicted Monday by a Greene County Grand Jury on some charges connected to the July incident.
Hale, of 1046 Kingsport Highway, was indicted on charges of aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon by a person previously convicted of a felony and theft of property valued over $10,000 but less than $60,000. He is to be arraigned on Nov. 30 in Criminal Court for charges filed stemming from the July 28 incident, including the three on which he was indicted.
Hale was also indicted on several charges in connection with alleged offenses committed earlier in July, including theft of property valued over $2,500 but less than $10,000, public intoxication and two failure to appear counts out of General Sessions Court.
Other non-indicted charges are pending against Hale for the Oct. 7 jail escape, including theft of property valued over $2,500 but less than $10,000, leaving the scene of an accident and several traffic citations. Hale has a Jan. 19 preliminary hearing in General Sessions Court scheduled in connection with those charges.
The cases remain under review by the Greene County District Attorney General’s Office.
Additional charges filed after the July 28 incidents include other counts of aggravated assault, and theft of property valued at more than $1,000 but less than $2,500.
Early on the afternoon of July 28, a Greeneville police officer attempted a traffic stop on a car driven by Hale. The car, reported stolen several days earlier, did not stop. Police knew that Hale had multiple pending felony arrest warrants.
Another officer attempted a traffic stop on Arnold Road. Hale allegedly continued to evade police to the 500 block of North Hill Street.
Hale got out of the the car and allegedly fired three rounds in the direction of an officer from a 9 millimeter handgun before he fled on foot toward North Irish Street, a police report said.
A five-hour manhunt by multiple agencies ended when Hale was located more than five hours later on Poor Farm Road. Police recovered a handgun and ammunition.
Hale was awaiting court appearances on the afternoon of Oct. 7 when he allegedly walked out of the front door of the Greene County Detention Center disguised as a trustee.
About 30 minutes later, the Greeneville Police Department received a call about a man resembling Hale stealing a sport utility vehicle from a driveway in the 100 block of Chapel Street.
The stolen SUV was found a short time later by sheriff’s deputies after it crashed on Mary Lamons Road, off Kingsport Highway. The driver, described as Hale, ran into nearby woods.
Hale was taken into custody a short time later and returned to the jail.
Hale was on state probation at the time of the alleged July offenses. He entered guilty pleas in March in Greene County Criminal Court to counts of theft of property valued at more than $1,000 but less than $2,500 and theft of property valued at more than $10,000 but less than $60,000 in connection with charges filed in 2020.
Hale’s probation was revoked at a September hearing in Greene County Criminal Court.
Hale is under the supervision of the Tennessee Department of Correction, according to the VINE Link website.