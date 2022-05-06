A Greene County Grand Jury Monday handed up presentments against six men charged with trafficking for a commercial sex act.
The six are among about 30 indictments and presentments issued by the grand jury. Most defendants will appear May 13 for arraignment in Greene County Criminal Court.
The defendants were charged in December 2021 following a two-day operation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Human Trafficking Unit and Task Force and detectives from the Greene County Sheriff’s Department.
The defendants were allegedly seeking illicit sex from minors. They were charged on Dec. 8.
Named in the presentments are:
- John W. Blackwood, 54, of Georgetown, South Carolina: trafficking for commercial sex act.
- Jacquez M. Carr, 23, of Thomasville, Georgia: trafficking for commercial sex act.
- Edwin Garcia Gonzalez, 33, of Country Hill Lane, Knoxville: trafficking for commercial sex act (two counts).
- Charles L. Hunter, 75, Burnsville, North Carolina: trafficking for commercial sex act.
- William E. Marx, 48, of Britton Avenue, Greeneville: trafficking for commercial sex act.
- Joseph Henry Vincent, 72, of Valerie Lane, Greeneville: trafficking for commercial sex act.
Each presentment states that the defendants allegedly solicited “a commercial sex act and the intended victim of the offense is a law enforcement officer 18 years of age or older posing as a minor.”
Over a two-day period in December 2021 as part of an undercover investigation aimed at addressing human trafficking in East Tennessee, authorities placed several decoy advertisements on websites known to be linked to prostitution and commercial sex cases, a TBI news release said.
“The focus of the operation was to identify individuals seeking to engage in commercial sex acts with minors,” the release said.
METH, EVADING ARREST
A Morristown man was charged in two separate indictments with sale of methamphetamine and felony counts of evading arrest.
Jeremy Nathaniel Curtis, 28, of Shannons Little Mountain Road, was indicted on charges of possession of methamphetamine with the intent to sell or deliver, simple possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and evading arrest.
In a separate indictment, Curtis was charged with evading arrest, simple possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest, driving on a suspended license and a vehicle registration violation.
Curtis was charged on July 8, 2021, by sheriff’s deputies with drug possession counts on a Whirlwind Road property.
Two ounces of suspected methamphetamine were found in a car driven by Curtis.
Deputies on a warrants check went to the 500 block of Whirlwind Road. They saw Curtis pull into the driveway of a house and then allegedly attempt to flee by starting the car he was driving, spinning the tires and throwing rocks onto a patrol car before pulling behind the house, a report said.
Curtis stopped, crawled out the passenger side of the car and ran into nearby woods. A Taser was used as Curtis ran but had no apparent effect, a report said.
Curtis fell as he ran and was taken into custody. Found in the 2004 Lincoln that Curtis was driving was the suspected meth, small amounts of heroin and marijuana, a Suboxone pill and a syringe.
The second set of charges stem from an incident on Aug. 8, 2021, where Curtis allegedly fled sheriff’s deputies following an attempted traffic stop.
The felony evading arrest charge states that Curtis did “create a substantial risk of injury” to bystanders and law enforcement officers.
Curtis remains held on bond in the Greene County Detention Center pending a May 13 arraignment in Criminal Court.
OTHER INDICTMENTS
Other indictments issued Monday by the grand jury include:
- Larry Alvis Arrington, 38, of 6875 Houston Valley Road: theft of property valued under $1,000.
- Mary Elizabeth Burke, 29, of South Chuckey Pike, Talbott: introduction of a controlled substance into a penal institution.
- Dana A. Chester, 62, of 75 Countryside Lane, Midway: filing a false report.
- Leslie Yvonne Craven, 31, of 120 Cherokee Blvd.: driving on a revoked license, driving on a revoked license-4th offense and violation of the financial responsibility law; in a separate indictment, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia, evading arrest driving on a revoked license and driving on a revoked license-4th offense.
- Dustin John Cutshall, 36, of 2984 Asheville Highway: possession of methamphetamine with the intent to sell or deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- James C. Davis, 49, of 205 Meadowbrook Lane, Chuckey: driving under the influence, driving without a license and violation of the financial responsibility act.
- Matthew Allen Idell, 42, of 305 E. Wells Hill Lane, Bulls Gap: theft of property valued over $1,000 but less than $2,500.
- Nancy Darlene Jeffers, 54, of 1274 Pisgah Road: simple possession of a Schedule II controlled substance-methamphetamine.
- Weston Paul Johnson, 22, of 855 Main St., Mosheim: aggravated assault (two counts); in a separate indictment, assault, resisting arrest and simple possession of a controlled substance.
- Christina Jo Kohr, 30, 262 U.S. Highway 11E: theft of property valued under $1,000.
- Jessica Leann Morgan, 40, of 2984 Asheville Highway: possession of methamphetamine with the intent to sell or deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Thomas Lester Price, 51, of 520 Pates Lane: aggravated assault and reckless endangerment.
- Fay Lynn Ricker, 71, of 1142 Whirlwind Road: harassment.
- Jerry Suiter, 49, of 135 Starnes Hollow Road: domestic assault and harassment.
- Kimberly Elaine Willett, 45, of 156 Links Mill Circle: theft of property valued under $1,000.