Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 88F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph..
Mostly cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: July 2, 2018 @ 1:53 pm
