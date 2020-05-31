Indivisible Greene County TN will hold a rally scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. Monday at the Greene County Courthouse in response to the death of George Floyd.
“The event’s purpose is to show support of the black liberation movement and affirm the lives of all black people. The focus is on those marginalized within black liberation movements, and a call to action and response to state-sanctioned violence against black people,” an IGCTN news release said.
On May 25, George Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, died while being detained by Minneapolis police officers, including Derek Chauvin, a white police officer now charged with third-degree murder. Videos of the incident went viral, “with many noting the devastating similarities between Floyd’s killing and that of Eric Garner in 2014,” the news release said.
On July 17, 2014, Eric Garner died in the New York City borough of Staten Island after a New York City Police Department officer put him in a chokehold while arresting him. Video footage of the incident generated widespread national attention and raised questions about the appropriate use of force by law enforcement.
“George Floyd’s death is horrific, but not unique,” the IGCTN news release said.
“There is a national crisis of white supremacist violence against black people in this country. All across the country, black people are more likely to be harassed, arrested, and killed by police than their white counterparts,” Art Gillen, IGCTN leadership team member, said in the release.
Organizers said IGCTN is not partnering or coordinating with other organizations in holding the rally, adding group members want to make a public statement and gesture of solidarity.
Participants are instructed to follow COVID-19 safety guidelines and to remain law abiding and respectful, according to the group's website.
For more information visit www.igctn.org.