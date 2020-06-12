A loan with the Town of Greeneville for a Chick-fil-A tax increment financing incentive will be considered Wednesday by the Industrial Development Board of Greeneville and Greene County.
The Industrial Development Board will meet in called session at 8:30 a.m. at the Greene County Courthouse Annex.
Last week, the Greeneville Board of Mayor and Aldermen gave its approval for making a 10-year loan of $200,000 to the Industrial Development Board for the tax increment financing for the Chick-fil-A restaurant project in the Crockett Crossing shopping center.
The board, Greene County Commission and the Industrial Development Board approved the financing as part of economic impact plan for the project earlier this year.
While the amount to be financed is typically borrowed from a financial institution, a municipality or county can also provide the loan.
Tax increment financing is a method available to local governments to provide assistance for the development of property. The economic impact plan for the Chick-fil-A calls for the repayment of the tax increment financing through increased property tax revenue from the development.