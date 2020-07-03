The Industrial Development Board will meet July 8 to consider final changes to tax increment financing for the new Chick-fil-A restaurant.
The meeting will be conducted at 8:30 a.m. via a conference call in accordance with Gov. Bill Lee’s Executive Order No. 51 extending allowance of governmental electronic meetings through August. The call-in number is 423-783-2805 PIN 36712.
The board, Greene County Commission and the Greeneville Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved the tax-increment financing as part of economic impact plan for the project earlier this year.