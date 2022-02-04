The Greeneville, Tusculum, Greene County Industrial Development Board will hold its first meeting on Monday at 10 a.m. at the Greene County Partnership, 115 Academy St.
The goal of the board is to possibly purchase a portion of the former Greene Valley Developmental Center property if permitted by the property’s current owner, the State of Tennessee, and to oversee its development.
The land in question totals 336 acres and is located south of Edens Road.
The State of Tennessee would only consider granting rights to an industrial development board, and not to any of the municipalities on their own, and the board will also open doors for grant funding or state assistance in the future.
Each municipality will have three representatives on the board.
The Town of Greeneville will be represented by Greeneville Mayor W.T. Daniels, Greeneville Alderman Tim Teague and Greeneville Light and Power System Chief Executive Officer Chuck Bowlin.
The City of Tusculum will be represented by Tusculum Mayor Alan Corley, former Jarden Zinc President Al Giles and Greeneville Hampton Inn owner Satish Hira.
Greene County will be represented by Greene County Mayor Kevin Morrison, Greene County Commissioner Bill Dabbs and Tennessee Bureau of Investigation agent Chris Wilhoit.