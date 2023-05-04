Ashley Jaira McCamey and Brandon Michael Marsh, at right, appeared Thursday in Greene County Criminal Court for a motion hearing. A May 15 trial date for Marsh and McCamey was continued to an undetermined date.
A Greene County Criminal Court trial for two defendants charged in connection with the death of an infant in 2021 has been continued.
A motion hearing was conducted Thursday for Brandon Michael Marsh and Ashley J. McCamey, charged in connection with the April 2021 death of 10-month-old Kade Jackson Paris.
The trial was continued due to a death in the family of one of the defense lawyers, Assistant District Attorney General Ritchie Collins said. The jury trial of Marsh, 30, and McCamey, 23, had been scheduled to begin on May 15.
A new trial date has not been determined.
One jury will hear the case of both defendants.
Judge John F. Dugger Jr. denied defense motions for the defendants to have separate trials, and to exclude from evidence two calls made to Greene County 911 by McCamey and a relative.
McCamey and Marsh either committed or are criminally responsible for the baby’s death, according to first-degree murder presentments issued in July 2021 by a Greene County Grand Jury.
The infant died “in the perpetration of aggravated child neglect,” first-degree murder presentments for McCamey and Marsh state.
Both are also charged with aggravated child abuse and aggravated child neglect.
The alleged crime happened between April 19 and 22, 2021, according to the presentments.
Greene County sheriff’s deputies were called on April 22, 2021, to Marsh’s Twin Barns Road address.
Investigators found the infant boy deceased while in the care of Marsh and McCamey, according to authorities.
During the hearing Thursday, a call made by McCamey to Greene County 911 was reviewed by Dugger. McCamey, highly upset, told a dispatcher that she had just returned home from work. She was given instructions by the dispatcher on how to perform cardiopulmonary resuscitation until first responders arrived. Marsh was also in the house.
McCamey told the dispatcher she was not aware of any prior medical problems the baby had.
A status hearing in the case will be conducted May 12.