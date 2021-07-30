Michael Christopher Grinstead, 34, charged in connection with the 2020 death of an infant in his care, entered guilty pleas Thursday in Greene County Criminal Court to second-degree murder and aggravated child neglect.
Grinstead was sentenced by Judge John F. Dugger Jr. to 18 years to be served in full on the murder count and 20 years on the aggravated child neglect offense, to be served at 85% release elgibility.
The sentences will be served concurrently.
Grinstead, of Arnold Road, had been charged with first-degree murder, aggravated child abuse and aggravated child neglect in connection with the February 2020 death of 20-month-old Xavier Jeremiah Ramsey at a Culbertson Road address.
On Feb. 1, 2020, Greene County-Greeneville EMS answered a medical emergency call at an address in the 1300 block of Culbertson Road, between Poplar Springs Road and Newport Highway. The Greene County Sheriff’s Department also responded to the Culberston Road address.
Authorities began an investigation into the infant’s death.
Evidence was presented to a Greene County Grand Jury following an investigation by the Greene County Sheriff’s Department, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Tennessee Department of Children’s Services.
Greene County Grand Jury presentments state that on Feb. 1, 2020, Grinstead allegedly killed the 20-month-old during “the perpetration of aggravated child abuse” and “the perpetration of aggravated child neglect.”
A sheriff’s department investigator said after Grinstead’s arrest that a proper characterization of his relationship with the victim would be “caretaker.”
Grinstead was charged in May 2020.
The state dropped the first-degree murder and aggravated child abuse charges as part of the plea agreement.
Grinstead entered a best interest plea, meaning he did not admit guilt to any offense, but agreed that accepting the plea was in his best interest under the circumstances.
Grinstead was represented by the state Public Defender’s Office. Assistant District Attorney General Ritchie Collins was lead prosecutor.
Grinstead had been held on $750,000 bond since his arrest in the Greene County Detention Center. His case was scheduled to go to trial in September.