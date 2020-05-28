The Greeneville Police Department is investigating the death Thursday morning of a 2-month-old at a home in the 700 block of North Main Street.
Police, the Greeneville Fire Department and Greene County-Greeneville EMS were called to the address on a report of an unresponsive child.
The infant was taken to a local hospital and pronounced dead on arrival, a police news release said.
The circumstances surrounding the baby’s death are under investigation by the Greeneville Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division and the Tennessee Department of Children’s Services.
The initial medical emergency call about a 2-month-old boy not breathing was received at 5:42 a.m. Thursday by Greene County 911 Dispatch.
The body will be taken for an autopsy to the William L. Jenkins Forensic Center at East Tennessee State University.
Additional information was unavailable Thursday morning.