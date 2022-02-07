Investigators continue to seek the public’s assistance in a cold case unsolved for more than 27 years.
Baileyton merchant Edwin Frazier Jones suffered fatal wounds in an apparent robbery on Jan. 4, 1995, at the grocery store he operated at 60 Brunner St.
Jones, 76, was shot and fatally wounded. He was the owner of Jones Grocery and a well-liked member of the Baileyton community.
Investigators have followed up numerous leads in the decades since the crime, but no arrests have been made in connection with the case.
“The case remains open. I cannot comment beyond that,” 3rd Judicial District Attorney General Dan E. Armstrong said Friday.
The Greene County Sheriff’s Department and Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are the investigative agencies still working on the case. As the years go by, Armstrong acknowledged it becomes more difficult to obtain new information that could lead to an arrest.
“Obviously, the passing of time makes it more difficult to put a case together for purposes of charging and conducting a trial. In addition, all cold cases have their own unique challenges,” he said.
Former Greene County Sheriff Pat Hankins said in 2018 that authorities were “really close” in making an arrest in connection with the Jones case. Sheriff Wesley Holt said in 2020 that the investigation remains “open and active.”
No further developments have been made public.
After the 1995 shooting, a multi-agency task force was assembled to track down the killer of Jones.
Many potential witnesses are now deceased, Hankins said in 2017.
Former sheriff’s department chief detective, now-retired Capt. John Huffine, said in 1995 that Jones suffered a gunshot wound to the forehead.
The robbery and shooting of Jones was discovered by a Baileyton resident who entered the store on the afternoon of Jan. 4, 1995, to buy cigarettes. Jones was still alive.
Greene County 911 Dispatch notified the sheriff’s department. Deputies responded to the store. Jones was taken by ambulance to the former Laughlin Memorial Hospital, and later transferred to Johnson City Medical Center, where he died that night.
Money was taken from the cash register, but a money bag in a drawer underneath the register was not taken, Huffine said in 1995.
Nothing was disturbed in the business other than the area behind the counter where Jones fell after being shot, Huffine said.
“Whoever it was apparently intended to kill Jones,” he said, adding that there was no sign of a struggle or that Jones resisted.
Jones’ relatives and friends in the close-knit Baileyton community were stunned by the murder.
Jones’ first cousin, Porter Bailey, characterized Jones Grocery in a 1995 interview as a country store that sold groceries and hardware, and a spot where people gathered “to talk politics and farming and everything that matters in the world.” Bailey is now deceased.
After the crime, investigators asked the pubic for any recollections about Jan. 4, 1995. What someone may have seen that day could produce the vital piece of information that gives detectives a break in the case.
“Even the smallest bit of information would be important right now. We need a miracle. It’s a murder case and we’re just not going to forget about it,” Hankins said in 2017.
Anyone with information can contact sheriff’s Detective Sgt. Jimmy Willett at 423-798-1800.
“I am sure law enforcement would welcome any information anyone may have that would help in the investigation of this case,” Armstrong said.