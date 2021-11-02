Nine students were taken to a hospital after a Greene County Schools bus ran off a narrow one-lane road Tuesday afternoon in Afton and rolled about 20 feet down an embankment onto its side.
The wreck happened about 3:35 p.m. Tuesday in the 1900 block of Brittontown Road.
The 27 students on board were on their way home from Baileyton Elementary School, North Greene Middle School and North Greene High School. The extent of injuries suffered by students was not clear Tuesday but none are believed to be serious, a school official said.
Children on the bus were taken to Greeneville Community Hospital.
“Let’s just hope all these kids will be OK,” Greene County Director of Schools David McLain said Tuesday afternoon.
The bus driver is not believed to be seriously injured, he said.
The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. The point of Brittontown Road where the bus driver apparently lost control of the full-size bus is hilly and along a curve.
As the sun began to set Tuesday afternoon, two large wreckers were parked parallel in the road to the school bus, which rolled down the steep embankment into a wooded area. The front of Bus 17 came to rest up against a tree.
“All the kids have been picked up or transported,” McLain said about 90 minutes after the wreck.
Multiple first responders rushed to the crash scene after the first call came into Greene County 911 Dispatch at 3:38 p.m. Tuesday.
In addition to the THP, responding agencies included the Greene County Sheriff’s Department, Greeneville Emergency & Rescue Squad, United Volunteer Fire Department, Newmansville Volunteer Fire Department, Greene County-Greeneville EMS and Hawkins County EMS.
Many remained on scene as wreckers began the process of hoisting the bus up the embankment as darkness fell.
Further information will be published as it becomes available.