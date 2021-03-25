George H.W. Bush was president, Seinfeld was new on TV and Nintendo had just come out with a device called Game Boy the last time the walls of the Greene County Courthouse were painted.
Fast forward to 2021 and a new coat of paint. Over the past two months, employees and inmate volunteers from the Greene County Detention Center have given the courthouse interior a fresh new look while also performing other needed repairs.
In addition to a refurbished interior enjoyed by courthouse employees, the pubic benefits. Painting and other repairs done by the five-inmate crew saves taxpayers thousands of dollars, Sheriff Wesley Holt said this week.
“Our county courthouse was looking very poorly as it had not been painted on the inside in over 30 years,” Holt said.
The inmates who pitched in over the last two months “went above and beyond in repainting and repairing the inside of the courthouse,” Holt said.
The group of inmates and several supervisors saved the county about $15,000 in labor and what the time would have cost to repaint and complete repairs. The work was coordinated under the direction of jail/workhouse maintenance employees Adam Arrington and Moses Wiles. The painting job on all three courtroom floors in public areas outside courtrooms and offices is finished.
“The courthouse now looks very bright and vibrant and is something that several courthouse employees have said that has been needed for a long time. As the sheriff, I am very happy that we were able to save the county money and make our courthouse a welcome place for those who enter it each day,” Holt said. “I am also very proud of our employees Arrington and Wiles for their work in this endeavor.”
Participating inmates “worked hard each and every day to make our courthouse look better than it has in years,” Holt added.
Repair work includes recementing several holes in plaster and a section of the rear steps leading to the catwalk to the sheriff’s department office. The holes were caused by water damage several years ago, Holt said.
“Corner moldings were put in place and stucco applied to make them look better before painting. It gave the courthouse a new look,” he said.
County Mayor Kevin Morrison also had compliments for the employees and inmates who participated in the project.
Morrison said that since becoming county mayor in 2018 he and Holt “along with a chorus of others have desired to get something done with the interior of the courthouse to make it look more presentable and more professional.”
Morrison said outside contractors were consulted over the years. Estimates provided for repainting and other repairs “were often too costly” given the county’s budgetary constraints.
Morrison said the most recent estimate for the work was in excess of $17,000.
“Like the sheriff, I am very proud of our Sheriff's Office maintenance team of Adam Arrington and Moses Wiles,” Morrison said.
Excluding expenses of about $2,000 for paint and other materials, Arrington, Wiles and the inmates saved Greene County about $15,000 “just on this one project.”
“There have been many more resulting in significant savings as well. Our research indicates the last time the interior was spruced up was 32 years ago,” Morrison said.
“Adam and Moses work very hard each day to save money and make Greene County government a better place for the people we are honored to serve, and their pride is reflected in their quality of work,” he said.