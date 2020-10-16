A Greene County Workhouse inmate who walked away from a work detail Thursday afternoon was located and taken back into custody about 10:30 a.m. Friday.
Mark Anthony Tolley, 42, was in custody on misdemeanor charges of failure to appear and violation of probation when he walked away from a work crew at the county annex, 204 N. Cutler St., Sheriff Wesley Holt said.
Tolley, of Pitt Loop, Chuckey, was located by detectives and patrol deputies at a residence in the 3700 block of Old Baileyton Road, Holt said.
Tolley was taken into custody without incident.
An additional charge of escape has been filed against Tolley. He will appear Monday morning on that charge in General Sessions Court.
Tolley walked away from the work crew about 2 p.m. Thursday. Greene County sheriff's deputies and Greeneville Police Department officers assisted in the search for Tolley but were unable to locate him.
He was taken into custody Friday morning after investigative work pointed deputies toward the Old Baileyton Road location, Holt said.
“We were just following up based on information about his associates and people he had been associated with,” Holt said.
Tolley is considered a non-violent offender. It was unclear Friday morning what prompted him to walk away from the work detail.