Sheriff’s deputies are on the lookout for a Greene County Workhouse inmate who walked off a work crew about 2 p.m. Thursday.
Mark Anthony Tolley, 42, was in custody on misdemeanor charges of failure to appear and violation of probation when he walked off the work crew at 204 N. Cutler St., Chief Deputy David Beverly said.
Tolley remained at large Friday morning.
Tolley, of Pitt Loop, Chuckey, was last seen crossing U.S. 11-E near the AMC Towne Crossing Theater in the 900 block of West Andrew Johnson Highway.
An arrest warrant for misdemeanor escape was issued, Beverly said.
Sheriff's deputies and Greeneville Police Department officers assisted in the search for Tolley Thursday but were unable to locate him, Beverly said.
Anyone with information about Tolley’s whereabouts can contact the Greene County Sheriff's Department at 423-798-1800.