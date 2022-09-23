Stepped-up efforts by Greene County law enforcement agencies are paying dividends in taking drugs and dealers off the streets.
Many of the arrests come after traffic stops by officers working extra time thanks to a federally funded program.
The interdiction patrols are yielding results.
“Most of the seizures have been made by people working that detail,” Greeneville Police Chief Tim Ward said this week.
Greene County sheriff’s deputies are also participating in the enhanced enforcement effort.
On Sept. 15, three people were charged with drug possession offenses after deputies spotted a car driven by a man “known to be involved in local drug trade,” a report said.
Agents of the 3rd Judicial District Drug and Violent Crime Task Force assisted in the arrest, which yielded nearly five ounces of methamphetamine.
It is “part of the continuing effort to stop the distribution of illegal drugs in the 3rd Judicial District,” DTF Director Craig Duncan said in a news release.
Dillon M. Carloss, 25, of 73 Bradley St., was charged with delivery or sale of methamphetamine.
Passenger Billy J. Wilburn, 35, of 331 Leonard St., was charged with possession of a Schedule II drug and possession of drug paraphernalia.
The car driven by Carloss was seen on North Main Street. A deputy and an agent with the 3rd Judicial District Drug Task Force began following the car, which turned onto the General Morgan Inn parking lot.
Carloss stopped, jumped out of the car and ran, according to a deputy’s report. A DTF agent stayed with two passengers in the car.
As Carloss was being pursued on foot, a deputy saw a “white substance” fall on the ground. Carloss was caught and detained. He had $1,686 in cash in his front pocket.
Deputies re-traced the path of the foot pursuit and found a large plastic bag “that had been ripped open containing (a) substance consistent with methamphetamine,” the report said.
The total weight of suspected meth in the bag was about 137 grams, or nearly 5 ounces.
Found in the car on the floorboard where Wilburn was sitting was a tin holding more suspected meth, a Suboxone pill and syringes.
A search of Humbert’s backpack located nine syringes and a bag containing about 3 grams of marijuana. About 4 grams of suspected meth were found underneath clothing in the car where Humbert was sitting, the report said.
The cases of Carloss, Wilburn and Humbert are all pending in court.
INTERDICTION ARRESTS
Greeneville police also made several significant drug busts after traffic stops in September related to the interdiction program, including one on Sept. 14 that resulted in the seizure of 10 grams of meth, several firearms and drug paraphernalia.
Another Interdiction Team arrest after a Sept. 7 traffic stop resulted in the seizure of 28.5 grams of meth, 30 grams of marijuana and THC wax, 15 grams of mushrooms and other types of pills and drug paraphernalia.
The DTF conducts investigations that lead to the arrest of drug dealers in the judicial district, which includes Greene, Hawkins and Hancock counties.
“There is no doubt that the enhanced patrols are very effective with both the Greeneville Police Department and Greene County Sheriff’s Department involved. Both departments are working with the DTF in the effort to combat the flow of narcotics into our community,” Duncan said this week.
DTF agents are turning up plenty of drug activity in Greene County.
“I think it’s both the availability and amount of drugs are increasing. The more officers we have out there arresting street- to mid-level dealers, the more drugs are going to be found. There has also been an uptick in fentanyl and heroin, but meth is still the main problem,” Duncan said.
Ward agreed that enhanced enforcement efforts are producing results.
“I don’t think these narcotics are coming in more. We’re just doing a little better to find them. They are working extra details and looking for opioids and meth. It’s paying off.”
The enhanced enforcement efforts are not paid for through local tax dollars. Law enforcement agencies successfully obtained federal grant funds to pay for officer overtime to work the details.
Greeneville Assistant Police Chief Steve Hixson recently said the local initiative was launched after a suggestion by two Greeneville patrol officers “who were looking for a way to counter drugs in our community.”
Greeneville police formed a partnership with other agencies, including the DTF and sheriff’s department, along with the U.S. Department of Justice.
“This partnership is a grant to combat dangerous drugs in our community. (The) partnership allows us to dedicate advanced localized patrols in areas known to be plagued by higher drug traffic,” Hixson said.
“These advanced patrols will be sporadic in times worked, so that we do not develop patterns for narcotics dealers to thwart our efforts,” Hixson said.
Greene County Sheriff Wesley Holt recently said deputies also remain proactive in taking drugs off the street.
“We are working as hard as we can to try and combat this drug epidemic. With the open borders, drugs are flowing across as fast as they can make it in Mexico,” Holt said. “From our patrol officers to our drug task force we are working non-stop to (prioritize) the arrest of those who use and deal drugs in our county.”
Holt said that patrol deputies make drug arrests “on a daily basis” on each 12-hour shift.
“We are averaging at least three or more arrests for drugs in those 12-hour shifts,” he said.
Ward has said that about 90 percent of the arrests made by Greeneville police are related to drugs in one way or another. The ratio is similar throughout Northeast Tennessee.
On any given shift, officers encounter people under the influence of drugs, selling drugs, possessing drugs or stealing to get money to buy drugs, he said.
FENTANYL DANGER
Ward also noted the increased presence of the deadly synthetic opioid fentanyl, a drug over 50 times more potent than morphine.
All law enforcement officers in Greene County carry the opioid overdose antidote nalaxone, known by the brand name Narcan. Ward said at least six people who would have otherwise died from an overdose have been revived this year by Greeneville officers who administered the drug. The most recent incidence was on Monday.
“All our officers are carrying Narcan. It saves lives,” Ward said.
Greeneville police track how many doses have been administered by officers.
To date in 2022, there have been six Narcan “deployments” on opioid overdose victims by Greeneville police, Ward said.
That compares to 14 in 2021 and six in 2020.
“We had a pretty good spike last year,” Ward said. “It’s a sad commentary on our society right now.
“I think fentanyl is on the rise everywhere, not just here. Most of it is coming through Mexico. Once again, it’s the point of entry,” he said.
Other drugs are being spiked with fentanyl to enhance the effects. Those who purchase drugs on the street don’t know what they are actually getting, both Ward and Duncan said.
“It’s being put in marijuana and it’s being pressed into other pills,” Ward said. “People are used to using certain (drugs) like heroin, and now it’s linked with fentanyl.”
Narcan is carried by emergency medical services responders, the Greeneville Fire Department, in schools and for private citizens through public health agencies. Total overdose figures this year for Greene County, including those covered by Greene County-Greeneville EMS, are likely much higher that the six Narcan doses administered by Greeneville police, Ward said.
Figures from the state Department of Health show that nine overdose deaths in Greene County were attributed to fentanyl in 2020, compared to two in 2019 and three in 2018. Figures for 2021 and this year have not been released, but public health and law enforcement officials have said the surge in fentanyl-related overdoses continues as the synthetic opiate is combined with other drugs.
Methamphetamine also continues to wreak havoc on the health of users.
“In Greene County in 2020, our local hospitals had more than 150 visits for nonfatal overdoses, and 12 people died,” Wendy Peay, a Greene County Anti-Drug Coalition member and executive director of United Way of Greene County, told coalition members in August.