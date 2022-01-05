Attorney General Merrick Garland recently appointed Francis M. (Trey) Hamilton III as interim U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Tennessee, effective Dec. 26.
Prior to that date, Chief U.S. District Judge Travis R. McDonough administered the oath of office for Hamilton’s appointment at the Joel W. Solomon Federal Courthouse in Chattanooga, a news release said.
The Eastern District of Tennessee includes Greene County.
Before being sworn in as United States Attorney, Hamilton served as the office’s acting U.S. Attorney since March 1.
A Nashville native, Hamilton joined the office in 2002 as an assistant U.S. attorney. Since then, Hamilton has served in numerous leadership positions, including first assistant U.S. attorney, deputy criminal division chief, and senior litigation counsel.
The news release said that Hamilton has tried numerous complex prosecutions, including corporate fraud, health care fraud, mortgage fraud, government-contract fraud, drug-trafficking, and criminal civil rights violations.
As a supervisor, Hamilton also oversaw matters involving the office’s national security, public corruption, child exploitation, and monetary recoveries criminal practice areas.
In 2020, Hamilton was awarded the Attorney General’s Claudia J. Flynn Award for Professional Responsibility.
Hamilton earned his undergraduate degree from Rhodes College, where he graduated magna cum laude and was inducted into Phi Beta Kappa. He received his law degree from Washington & Lee University School of Law.
Following law school, Hamilton served as law clerk to Jerome Turner, U.S. District Judge for the Western District of Tennessee.
Hamilton’s interim appointment is for 120 days or until a presidential appointment is made, whichever occurs first.