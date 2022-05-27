A couple intersections in downtown Greeneville that had been closed due to work on the Depot Street revitalization project have now reopened.
The intersection of College and Depot streets and the intersection of Irish and Depot streets are now open to vehicular traffic for those traveling on College Street and Irish Street, respectively.
While the intersections are now open, the closures on Depot Street will remain, according to Vaughn & Melton Engagement Specialist Zack Levine.
The section of Depot Street between Irish Street and Main Street will remain closed to through traffic as crews work to install new communication and electrical conduit and the installation of a water main on the south side of the street.
Stormwater system installation has been completed in the area, and stormwater installation crews have now moved to the section of Depot Street between Irish Street and Cutler Street.
“Our stormwater crew has been trucking along. The intersection of Irish and Depot is open even though they thought it would take until June 1 to get that open,” Levine said in a meeting updating progress on the project.
Oval pipes are being used in the stormwater system in order to fit in effectively between the space below street level and bedrock. Circular pipes would not have fit in the space, according to Levine, so oval pipes were chosen.
“That large oval shape is going to achieve the capacity that we are looking for in moving that water away. We are using oval pipes to get a good volume of water in a shallow space where clearance is needed vertically,” Levine said. “The main point of the stormwater system is to move water away from the buildings and valuable assets of the downtown area.”
Redesigned street gutters will feed the stormwater system on Depot Street.
“The street gutters on Depot Street will actually be between the road and the cut-out parking spots to avoid little rivers running between the sidewalk in the road. People have to hop across those all the time in cities when it rains, so we are solving that,” Levine said.
According to Levine, there will be a slightly lowered channel between parking spots and the street for water to run through. The water will flow into the stormwater system through drains on the sidewalk bump-outs between parking areas.
The tabletop feature on Depot Street will feed directly down into the stormwater system, not into the street.
“There will be trenches underneath the tabletop feature. Water will not be running off the tabletop into gutters,” Levine said.
The gutters from the roofs of buildings on Depot Street will also feed into the stormwater system.
“All of the gutter downspouts will go directly underground and be incorporated into the system,” Levine said.
The water will then flow into local waterways when it exits the stormwater drainage system.
After some delays in receiving stormwater system materials, no other major delays have occurred in the project since then, according to Levine, and the project is still on track to be completed by summer 2023.
“We have been able to work with contractors and get other work done when stoppages have happened. Crews have been able to progress in other areas if there is a holdup in another area of the project,” Levine said. “Right now the project is still on pace. No other material issues have come up since the stormwater materials delay.”