Lane closures will be possible Monday and Tuesday on Interstate 81 near Exit 23 due to median work.
Motorists should be alert for possible lane closures 8 a.m.-4 p.m. both days as crews perform median work near mile marker 23 in both the north and south bound lanes of the interstate, according to the weekly construction report from the Tennessee Department of Transportation.
The department asks motorists to be alert for workers present and slowed traffic and to use extreme caution through the area.