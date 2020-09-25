Maintenance crews will be working on sections of Interstate 81 Monday and Tuesday with possible lane closures inside Greene County.
Crews will be performing roadway maintenance between 8 a.m. and 4 pm. on Monday and Tuesday in both the northbound and southbound lanes between mile markers 29.5 and 31, according to the latest weekly construction report from the Tennessee Department of Transportation.
On Tuesday, a crew will be making guardrail repairs in the southbound lane near mile marker 21.4. The work will begin at 8 p.m. and continue overnight, according to the report.
In both areas, the work may cause lane closures. Motorists are encouraged to be alert for workers present and slowed traffic and use extreme caution through the area.