A woman who returned about 7:30 p.m. Friday to her Martin Road home in Limestone found another woman standing inside her house at the front door.
The homeowner screamed, and then the intruder screamed, Deputy Brandie Sullivan said in a report.
The victim asked the woman what she was doing in her house and the woman told her she didn’t know that anyone lived there, the report said.
The homeowner told the woman to leave. She discovered the intruder had gone through her possessions, consumed two beers and left a bag of potato chips on the table.
A pair of shoes valued at $10 had been taken. A witness told deputies he saw the woman walking down the road and she said that she was looking for rental properties.
The woman identified herself to the victim, who identified her on Facebook, the report said.