Greeneville police continue an investigation into the death of 20-year-old Caitlin Jada Crum.
Crum’s body was found on Sunday, Nov. 7, in an abandoned house on West Barton Ridge Road.
Police have preliminary autopsy findings. Interviews regarding Crum’s whereabouts in the hours and days leading up to her death continue to be conducted, police Detective Capt. Tim Davis said.
“We’ve interviewed several people. We’re still trying to find one or two people who have had contact with her before,” Davis said.
A cause of death has not been released pending the availability of full autopsy results, including toxicology tests and a determination if other possible medical conditions existed, Davis said.
“Do we think toxicology will show something? We think so, but we don’t really know,” he said.
If narcotics were involved, “did she do this to herself or did someone else do it to her?” Davis asked.
Full autopsy results may provide some answers.
“You just have to wait. We don’t know if it’s a crime, you got time growing on it and it’s harder to solve,” he said. “It’s a tragic situation for her, it’s a tragic situation for the family.”
Crum’s car was found about a mile away from the abandoned house in the parking lot of Towering Oaks Baptist Church, on Buckingham Road.
“We still don’t know how she got where she was. We don’t know how long the car was there,” Davis said. “She could have dropped it off and walked. That’s the problem with these cases, there’s more questions than there are answers.”
Family members reported Crum missing and authorities were on the lookout for her Sunday afternoon when a sheriff’s deputy on patrol stopped at the abandoned house.
“The deputy saw the location, drove by and for some reason decided to look inside and lo and behold, he found her,” Davis said.
Investigators are trying to determine when Crum died and how long she was in the abandoned house before being found.
The last known contact with Crum was at 5:10 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 5, when a Greeneville police officer investigated a report of a car parked for at least four hours with its lights on in a lot on Heatherwood Loop in the Heatherwood Estates development.
Crum, a passenger, was sleeping, as was the female driver. The driver was taken into custody on an active violation of probation warrant, a police report said.
Crum, who gave officers a home address on Mount Pleasant Circle, was not charged.
“The only thing we can establish 100 percent is she was alive in the early hours Friday morning. She was in a car with a friend. That is the last time we can say she was 100 percent fine,” Davis said.
Detectives have investigated numerous tips received from the public and followed up on them.
“We have talked to people who said they had seen her and talked to her, but we haven’t been able to establish an exact time frame yet. It’s speculation,” Davis said.
Some of the tips are “fifth- and sixth-hand,” he said.
“We always welcome reliable information,” Davis said.
Anyone with information about Caitlin Crum is asked to call Detective Gina Holt at the Greeneville Police Department at 423-639-7111.
Davis said any charges in connection with Crum’s death would only be filed after conferring with District Attorney General Dan E. Armstrong.
“What we’re waiting on is the final autopsy report,” he said.
Meanwhile, “We treat all (death) investigations as homicides,” Davis said.