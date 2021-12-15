A Tennessee Highway Patrol investigation into a two-vehicle crash early Saturday that took the life of an Afton woman continues.
Anna Pearson, 22, was killed when the car she was driving was struck from behind by another car being pursued by law enforcement on West Market Street in Johnson City. The vehicle pursuit began in Tusculum.
Christian J. Morrow, 21, of Glendale Drive, Mosheim, was the driver of the Volvo sedan Tusculum police attempted to pull over late Friday night after it was paced at 104 mph on East Andrew Johnson Highway. The car had no visible registration tag and continued down U.S. 11E toward Washington County, a Tusculum police report said.
The crash in Johnson City happened about 12:05 a.m. Saturday, a THP preliminary crash report said.
Charges to be filed through the office of 1st Judicial District Attorney General Kenneth Baldwin remain undetermined as an investigation proceeds, THP Sgt. Nathan Hall said Tuesday.
“The THP CIRT Team investigation has not been completed. We are still awaiting blood test results as well. When we do in fact place charges, they will be completed through the district attorney’s office,” Hall said.
The Critical Incident Response Team assists other members of the THP in the investigation and reconstruction of vehicle-related crashes.
Tusculum police also have charges pending on Morrow, who remained hospitalized Tuesday for injuries suffered in the crash.
Charges to be filed by Tusculum police could include driving under the influence, evading arrest and speeding, police Chief Danny Greene said.
“The district attorney’s office in Washington County has the case,” Greene said.
Tusculum police attempted the traffic stop about 11:40 p.m. Friday on Morrow on East Andrew Johnson Highway near the former Greene Valley Developmental Center. Morrow allegedly did not stop, and a pursuit involving two Tusculum police vehicles entered Washington County.
Pursuit speeds ranged from 90 mph to 100 mph, an incident report said. Washington County police agencies were notified as the pursuit entered their jurisdictions.
Morrow continued onto Main Street in Jonesborough. Tusculum officers temporarily lost sight of the car driven by Morrow as he drove back toward U.S. 11E and into Johnson City.
Morrow attempted to pass two vehicles on West Market Street on the left “in what had been an open turn lane to this point but was now a traffic divider that was only curb high,” the Tusculum police report said.
The left front of the car driven by Morrow struck the curb, causing its back section to rise up.
The Volvo sedan missed one vehicle in the passing lane “but continued to travel into the slow lane, striking that vehicle in the back (and) pushing it off the roadway,” the report said.
Pearson was driving the 2012 Toyota Scion struck by Morrow’s vehicle. The crash impact sent it into a ditch.
Morrow continued in the damaged car “back across all four lanes of traffic,” coming to a stop behind a business on Hopper Road.
Morrow attempted to flee and was ordered to the ground and placed in handcuffs, the Tusculum police report said. Morrow was treated at the scene by Washington County EMS before being taken to Johnson City Medical Center with head and facial injuries.
Baldwin Tuesday said his office awaits word from the THP.
“I really can’t go into the case because it is being investigated by the THP. I can simply tell you there are no charges pending at this point in time pending the investigation by the THP being completed,” he said.