An investigation into the death of 16-year-old Danielle RayAnn Owens continues.
Greeneville police said Monday that investigators await results of an autopsy conducted at the William L. Jenkins Forensic Center in Johnson City.
Information about the possible circumstances of Owens’ death has not been released.
“No arrest to this date has been made,” Detective Capt. Steve Spano said Monday.
Owens was reported missing in December 2022 by her family. Her body was found Feb. 7 in a field off Doughtys Chapel Road.
Funeral services for Owens were held Monday.
Greene County sheriff’s deputies were called about 12:20 a.m. on Feb. 7 to the Doughtys Chapel Road location after being notified that a body had been found in a field, according to Greeneville police.
The Sheriff’s Department notified the Greeneville Police Department to take over the investigation “due to certain circumstances relating to another investigation,” a Greeneville police news release stated. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is assisting with the investigation.
Authorities, relatives and friends had been searching for Owens. She was last seen by her mother on Dec. 3, 2022. The last person known to have spoken with Owens was her grandfather, on Dec. 11.
A prayer vigil was held on Jan. 28 at Hardin Park for Owens. At the vigil, family members asked for the public’s help in locating her.
Owens was a 2022 graduate of Greeneville High School, according to her obituary.
Aunt Kim Caraway said last week that Owens had enrolled to begin classes at Walters State Community College.
“Danielle was a great kid with a huge heart. She did not deserve this. We are praying justice is served for Danielle,” Caraway told The Greeneville Sun.