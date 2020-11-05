Authorities await autopsy results as an investigation continues into the death of a man whose body was found Wednesday morning in his Light Street apartment.
The body of 72-year-old David Johnson was found in his apartment. Johnson lived in a unit in The Greeneville Landing Apartments, 1100 Light St., a complex of buildings primarily occupied by tenants age 62 and older.
Greeneville police responded about 9 a.m. Wednesday to the apartment after receiving a call about an unresponsive man at the Light Street address.
A caller told police there was blood on the ground outside the apartment where Johnson lived. Greeneville-Greene County EMS responded and “determined that the male was deceased,” A GPD news release said.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is assisting the Greeneville Police Department with the investigation into the death of Johnson.
Police have not released any information about the circumstances surrounding Johnson’s death. His death is being investigated as a homicide, police Detective Capt. Tim Davis said Thursday.
“All unattended deaths are investigated as homicides until proven otherwise. We cannot say if foul play is suspected until we get autopsy results,” Davis said.
The TBI is assisting with the investigation but referred questions to the Greeneville Police Department.
The body was taken for autopsy to the William L. Jenkins Forensic Center at East Tennessee State University.