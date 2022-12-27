Investigators from the Greeneville Fire Department and Tennessee Bureau of Investigation returned Wednesday morning to Admiral Propane at 1145 Forest St. to try and determine the cause of a fiery explosion Tuesday afternoon.
About 4:25 p.m. Tuesday, a propane tank at the business blew up. Flammable vapor burned brightly.
Greeneville firefighters were on scene almost immediately.
“We responded with four engines and (a) battalion. There was fire from the west side of Admiral Propane. The building had significant structural (involvement),” fire Chief Alan Shipley said.
Employees in the building “did exactly what they were supposed to do. They left the building and got away from it,” Shipley said. “Everybody was safe.”
No injuries are believed to have been suffered.
“If there was injuries, they were minor injuries,” Shipley said.
Nearby residents were told to shelter in place and a perimeter was established by first responders in the immediate neighborhood, keeping traffic out as an initial investigation began. The perimeter was maintained until about 7:15 p.m. Tuesday.
The initial report to Greene County 911 dispatch came in at 4:26 p.m. Tuesday. The caller reported an “explosion in progress” and a propane tank was enveloped in flames.
Firefighters used hand lines to pull adjacent propane tanks away from the area of the fire and the fire was extinguished.
“There was a series of tanks in a row through there,” Shipley said. “The fire was impinging the tanks and that’s the reason we set up the perimeter so we could get the tanks cooled down.”
Other first responders rushed to the scene, including the Greeneville Police Department, Greene County-Greeneville EMS, the Greeneville Emergency & Rescue Squad and the county Office of Emergency Management. Also assisting were the Greeneville Water Department and Greeneville Light & Power System employees.
The rescue squad responded with structural collapse equipment “in case we had to go into the building,” Shipley said.
A perimeter was established bounded by Asheville Highway, Forest Street, Light Street and West Main Street in the area of the Greene Farmer’s Co-Op.
A command post was set up at the Planter’s Warehouse in the 200 block of Asheville Highway.
Greeneville police officers secured the scene overnight until investigators returned shortly after daylight Wednesday.
“At this time, we don’t know if the fire came from inside the building or out from the tanks,” Shipley said.
Once the propane tanks were cooled down and there was no further vapor leak, the investigation began. A TBI fire investigator is assisting the Greeneville Fire Department, normal procedure under the circumstances, Shipley said.
“We will be getting a structural evaluation done,” Shipley said.
Shipley said first responders worked together to quickly contain the fire and keep the public safe.
“Firefighters did a really good job of getting water on it. They were quick to mitigate the hazard,” Shipley said. “Everybody just pitched in and helped out.”
Ambulances remained on standby near the scene until the perimeter was opened to traffic.
Traffic through the area was initially blocked at both Asheville Highway and Newport Highway
Police Detective Capt. Tim Davis said at the scene Tuesday afternoon the area around the explosion was being treated as a hazardous materials, or Hazmat scene, and everyone in the immediate area was being advised to shelter in place.
Admiral Propane has been in business since 1996, with offices in Greeneville and Blountville.
