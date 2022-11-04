The investigation continues into two shootings early Sunday, Oct. 30, that fatally wounded one man and injured the other victim.
Police continue to seek information from the public about the shootings. Juan Tauscher, 22, of 1040 Old Asheville Highway, suffered gunshot wounds and later died. The other shooting victim has not been identified by police.
No arrests had been made as of Friday. The Greeneville Police Department, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and 3rd Judicial District Attorney General’s Office are following up leads.
The case is being actively investigated, Assistant District Attorney General Ritchie Collins said Friday.
Agencies “are working around the clock on that case,” Collins said.
Anyone in the area of Old Asheville Highway or Whirlwind Road who has surveillance footage of the roadway is asked to contact the Greeneville Police Department at 423-639-7111 and choose the Criminal Investigation option, then select Detective Billy Christy or Detective Capt. Tim Davis.
“Every piece of information that comes in is useful. We want to encourage people to cooperate,” Collins said.
The condition of the second shooting victim was not available Friday.
“She has certainly been interviewed and was able to talk to law enforcement,” Collins said.