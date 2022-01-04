Sheriff’s detectives continue an investigation into a shooting shortly before 9 p.m. Saturday at a mobile home at 1665 Bill Jones Road.
Victim Tory Nelson suffered a suspected major gunshot injury and was flown by Highlands air ambulance to Johnson City Medical Center. Nelson’s condition was not available Tuesday morning.
A neighbor called 911 Dispatch about 9 p.m. Saturday after hearing gunshots coming from the address. A short time later a woman who lives at the address called 911 “advising someone had been shot,” Deputy Andrew Long said in a report.
When deputies arrived, “multiple bullet holes and spent shell casings were seen on and around the house,” the report said.
Deputies secured the scene and applied initial first aid before Greene County-Greeneville EMS arrived.
Persons of interest in connection with the shooting were identified and listed as suspects in the report.
Deputies went to a home on Horse Creek Park Road where one of the suspects lives.
“The vehicle that the suspects (were) supposed to have left the crime scene in was at the address,” a supplemental report said.
Deputies found a bullet hole on the passenger side rear fender. The rear passenger side window was broken out and there was a bullet hole in the post above the driver's side back window. The vehicle was left at the Horse Creek Park Road address, the report said.