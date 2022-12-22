An investigation by Greeneville police continues after a body was discovered Tuesday night in a burned-out car in this parking lot area behind Eastside Baptist Church on Serral Drive. The building adjacent to the parking lot sustained some fire damage. The victim's identity had not been released as of Wednesday night.
Investigators continue to gather information in connection with the death of a person Tuesday night in a car fire in Greeneville.
“We will release the (victim’s) name when it is determined,” Greeneville police Detective Capt. Tim Davis said Wednesday.
Police and the Greeneville Fire Department were called shortly after 8 p.m. Tuesday to the parking lot of Eastside Baptist Church, 195 Serral Drive. A burning vehicle was seen in the parking lot of the church.
“Once on scene, they located a vehicle in the rear parking lot fully engulfed in fire. When the fire was extinguished, a body was discovered inside the vehicle,” Davis wrote in a news release.
A caller to Greene County 911 Dispatch just before first responders arrived said there was a possible outside fire behind the church. The caller reported “hearing explosions.”
Greeneville firefighters extinguished the fire. The car was parked near a church building that sustained damage, Greeneville Fire Marshal David Weems said Wednesday.
“On arrival, firefighters discovered a vehicle fully involved in fire. Due to the proximity of the vehicle to a building, the fire had extended through the eave into the attic of the structure. During extinguishment of the fire, a victim was discovered inside the automobile,” Weems said.
Circumstances surrounding the death remain under investigation by the Greeneville Police Department.
The body was taken to the William L. Jenkins Forensic Center in Johnson City for an autopsy.