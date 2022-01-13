A Telford man was charged Wednesday with rape by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.
Aaron Joe Massey, 27, “had sexual contact with a mentally challenged person” not capable of consent, Sheriff Keith Sexton said in a news release.
The case involves a joint investigation by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and the Greeneville Police Department.
Massey was taken into custody Wednesday night in Greeneville. He is held on $50,000 bond in the Washington County Detention Center pending a first court appearance.
“The case remains open with both agencies and more charges are pending,” the release said.