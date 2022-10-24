An investigation continues into the cause of a house fire early Saturday at 65 Doc Hawkins Road that claimed the life of one occupant.
Firefighters were called back to the address early Sunday morning when the fire apparently rekindled.
Firefighters also were called about 4:35 a.m. Sunday to a house fire at 6845 Old Stage Road in Chuckey. No injuries were reported.
DOC HAWKINS ROAD FIRE
The victim in the fire on Doc Hawkins Road is identified by authorities as 76-year-old Edward Viscardi.
Greene County 911 Dispatch received notification about 1:30 a.m. Saturday about a house fire at the address.
“The caller was awakened by the smoke alarm going off and indicated that she had made it out of the residence but one person was still inside,” according to a sheriff’s department news release.
Volunteer firefighters from the United, Newmansville, Fall Branch and Tusculum departments responded, along with the Greeneville Fire Department.
Firefighters quickly brought the fire under control. The body of Viscardi was found near an exit of the home, the release said.
An initial call to county 911 Dispatch indicated fire in the attic.
Investigators with the Bomb and Arson Division of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and a fire and arson investigator from the Greene County Sheriff’s Department resumed an investigation Monday into the fire cause.
“The investigation is continuing by the TBI and our department. TBI will release their findings when the investigation is complete,” Sheriff Wesley Holt said.
An autopsy on the victim will be conducted at the William L. Jenkins Forensic Center at East Tennessee State University.
Doc Hawkins Road runs between Old Baileyton Road and Doty Chapel Road.
About 5:35 a.m. Sunday, firefighters returned to the address after a caller to 911 Dispatch reported seeing “large flames.” The fire was extinguished.
OLD STAGE ROAD FIRE
Volunteer firefighters from several departments were called about 4:35 a.m. Sunday to a fire at 6845 Old Stage Road.
A caller to 911 Dispatch reported flames coming from the first floor of the three-story house. The occupants escaped without injury.
“We were on a fire in the kitchen on Old Stage and deployed from there to go to (Doc Hawkins Road),” Tusculum fire Chief Marty Shelton said.
Fire departments at the Old Stage Road fire included Limestone, Newmansville and Tusculum.
It was a sleepless weekend for volunteer firefighters from several departments, Shelton said Sunday.
“We have definitely been busy with the original fire on Doc Hawkins Road and this morning’s return trip there. We were third due to United and Newmansville where we assisted with fire attack both times and then today, we added the fill site to refill tankers at North Greene High School,” he said.
Once units cleared around 1:30 p.m. Sunday, “things like refilling the truck with fuel, cleaning equipment and (personal protective equipment) had to be performed,” Shelton said.
Firefighters from the Limestone Volunteer Fire Department covered for Tusculum at its fire station and then the Sunday fire scene “to relieve exhausted firefighters,” Shelton said. The Orebank Volunteer Fire Department then moved to the Tusculum fire station to provide coverage.