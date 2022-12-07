Investigation Proceeds In Reported Rape Case Dec 7, 2022 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save An investigation continues into a reported rape early Monday night at a Bulls Gap truck stop.The offense occurred in a parking area at Love’s Travel Center, off Exit 30 at Interstate 81, according to a report by Greene County Sheriff's Department Sgt. Anthony Pruitt.The suspect, who is named in the report, had not been taken into custody as of Wednesday.The alleged victim, on a company driver training team with the suspect, stopped at the travel center and ate there.According to the report, the alleged suspect started drinking beer. The alleged victim told deputies the suspect forced himself on her, and later attempted a second sexual assault.The alleged victim was afraid to immediately report the incident, but was able to get out of the truck in Nashville at an I-40 exit and to call a relative to pick her up, the report said.The alleged victim reported the incident to the Nashville Police Department. She reported the incident to the Greene County Sheriff's Department as she was on the way to a hospital to be examined.The victim gave deputies a North Carolina address. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Suspect Law Crime Police Transports Anthony Pruitt Incident Investigation Raper Victim Greene County Rape Criminal Law Deputy Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes Trending Now Aiken To Play Volleyball At Walters State Konieczny Signs With Maryville Soccer Santa Claus Star Of Greeneville Christmas Parade Crenlo, Isaiah 117 House Floats Parade Award-Winners Greeneville BMA To Consider Amending Beer Sale Code Tuesday