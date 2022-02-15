Investigations into the causes of three structure fires over the weekend in Greene County remain ongoing.
The cause of one fire that destroyed an outbuilding Saturday morning on Poplar Springs Road may never be determined.
The cause of a fire Saturday afternoon that heavily damaged a house at 211 N. Nelson St. “is going to be listed as undetermined at this time,” Greeneville Fire Department Lt. Joe Kendall said Monday.
Greeneville firefighters responded to the address about 3:15 p.m. Saturday. Heavy smoke and flames were seen coming from the basement and the first story of the house, Kendall said.
Two occupants escaped without injury.
The house is “considered a total loss,” Kendall said Saturday.
A house at 90 E. Rollins St. in the Sunnyside community was destroyed in a fire reported about 2:45 a.m. Saturday. Multiple volunteer fire departments, including the Sunnyside Volunteer Fire Department, responded to extinguish the blaze.
No injuries were reported. The Greene County Sheriff’s Department also responded. A deputy arriving at 2:50 a.m. Saturday “observed a residence fully involved with fire coming out of the roof,” a report said.
No one lived in the house. Owner Nathan Humbard told deputies there was electricity connected to the house, which was being used for storage.
The house is valued at $150,000.
A possible cause of a fire that destroyed a building Saturday morning at 3585 Poplar Springs Road “would be classified as incendiary from an outside source due to no electricity and no known sources in or around the structure,” sheriff’s Sgt. David Love said in a report.
Deputies were called to the address about 10 a.m. Saturday and spoke with owner Johnny Ottinger.
He told deputies that a passer-by stopped at his house about 6:30 a.m. Saturday and told him the outbuilding was on fire.
“When he arrived at the building it was totally burned and only some debris on the outside was still burning,” a report said.
The building had not had electricity for years, Ottinger told deputies.
“No area or point of origin could be determined due to total burning of the structure and clean up and mop up of the area prior to our notification and arrival,” the report said.
The building is valued at $10,000.
“It is unknown if the cause was intentional or accidental,” the report said.