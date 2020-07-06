A suspect sought in connection with the death of a Limestone man whose body was found early June 29 in a wrecked vehicle was taken into custody Saturday and served an arrest warrant charging him with second-degree murder.
Adrain Edward Kiser, 24, whose last known address was 2085 Old Snapps Ferry Road, was arrested by sheriff’s deputies and charged in connection with the death of 45-year-old Tony Allen Nunley, of Ducktown Road.
Two others listing the Old Snapps Ferry Road address were taken into custody last week and charged with facilitation of second-degree murder. They are 32-year-old Elizabeth Lee Poe Phillips and 24-year-old Zachary Alan Richards.
Kiser, Phillips and Richards all had first appearances Monday in Greene County General Sessions Court.
Criminal complaints against the three defendants revealed some details of circumstances surrounding Nunley’s death.
Nunley was killed at the Old Snapps Ferry Road address, reports said.
Kiser “struck the victim in the head with an object, causing (his) death at the residence,” Detective Sgt. Jimmy Willett said in a report.
Kiser then “cleaned the crime scene” and took the body “to another location and left the area,” a report said.
Phillips and Richards were both witnesses to the murder that occurred at the address, reports said.
Both “actively participated in cleaning the crime scene” and “providing transportation out of the area for the person that committed the murder,” reports said.
A wrecked vehicle with Nunley inside was seen down an embankment on Freedom Road in northeast Greene County by a passerby.
Phillips is also held on two violation of probation warrants from Greene and Washington counties for drug-related convictions. She remains held without bond.
Bond for Kiser was set at $350,000. Bond for Richards was set at $200,000.