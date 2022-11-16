Investigators Seek Help In South Greene Vehicle Break-Ins Nov 16, 2022 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Greene County Sheriff’s Department seeks help from the public in tracking down those responsible for “multiple” vehicle break-ins Saturday night into early Sunday in the South Greene community.Anyone witnessing suspicious activity between 8 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. Sunday in the area can contact Detective Sgt. Jimmy Willett at 423-798-1800, ext. 1518. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Detective Police Jimmy Willett South Greene Break-in Help Greene County Sheriff Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes Trending Now Cajun Restaurant Open In Mosheim Mosheim Police Implement LiDAR Camera System 1 Killed Early Sunday In Chuckey Pike Crash 3 Juveniles Charged In Connection With Greeneville Homicide 9 GHS Band Students To March In Macy's Parade