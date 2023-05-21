The Greene County Partnership's newly introduced black bear mascot gets a hug from a young girl during the Iris Festival. Submissions were open to the public throughout the weekend for giving the bear an official name.
The streets of downtown Greeneville filled with thousands of people over the weekend as the annual Iris Festival returned to the town.
Sun Photo By Spencer Morrell
Local craftsman George Wurtzel talks with a few festival-goers on Saturday in front of his woodshop.
Sun Photo By Spencer Morrell
A girl blows bubbles while a boy takes a swing at popping them at the Iris Festival on Saturday.
Sun Photo By Spencer Morrell
A girl with boots splashes in Richland Creek during the Iris Festival, while two others elect to go barefoot into the brook.
Sun Photo By Spencer Morrell
Sun Photo By Spencer Morrell
Two children pose for a picture through two painted flowers at the Iris Festival on Saturday.
Sun Photo By Spencer Morrell
The Greeneville High School Big Band entertains a crowd at the Iris Festival.
Sun Photo by Spencer Morrell
A popcorn tent at the corner of East Depot and College streets managed by Jones Family Kettle Corn was a popular spot during the Iris Festival.
Sun Photo By Spencer Morrell
Patrons pick through iris bulbs at the Greene County Iris Farmer booth. There were plenty of bulbs to choose from if festival-goers wanted to grow the event's namesake at home.
Sun Photo By Spencer Morrell
A young boy get his face painted like a dinosaur to match his shoes. One could spot quite a few painted faces throughout the Iris Festival.
Sun Photo By Spencer Morrell
A young girl enjoys a chocolate-covered strawberry skewer at this weekend's Iris Festival.
Sun Photo By Spencer Morrell
A patron samples some regionally made whipped honey from a vendor at the Iris Festival.
Sun Photo By Spencer Morrell
A festival-goer grabs a bite to eat from the Munchie Machine on Saturday. The food truck was one of many food vendors on offer throughout the weekend at the Iris Festival.
Sun Photo By Spencer Morrell
Axe throwing was an addition to the annual Iris Festival this year.
Sun Photo By Spencer Morrell
The Greene County Partnership's newly introduced black bear mascot poses for a picture with members of the Greeneville Flyboys organization during the Iris Festival.
Sun Photo By Spencer Morrell
The Greeneville High School Big Band performs "Orange Colored Sky," a song popularized by Nat King Cole, during the Iris Festival. The band's performance was a hit among festival-goers.
Sun Photo By Spencer Morrell
A large crowd packed in front of the main stage at the Iris Festival to listen to the Greeneville High School Big Band on Saturday.
Sun Photo By Spencer Morrell
Patrons grab some locally made fried pies from the Dutch Main Delights booth at the Iris Festival on Saturday.
Sun Photo By Spencer Morrell
The parking lot below the Greeneville Energy Authority building was bustling with vendors during the Iris Festival.
Sun Photo By Spencer Morrell
The recently opened Rock City Tap and Lounge stayed busy during the Iris Festival, offering draft beers and poutine.
The annual Iris Festival returned to downtown Greeneville on Saturday and Sunday, drawing in thousands of festival-goers.
The event filled the street of Greeneville with vendors peddling everything from handmade arts and crafts to food and drink.
While rain showers threatened to dampen the festival on Saturday, wet weather stayed away for most of the day until the late afternoon and festival-goers took advantage of cooler weather afforded by cloud cover to peruse the festival's many offerings. Sunny weather and temperatures in the 70s made Sunday a particularly picturesque day for the festival.
This past weekend marked the 28th edition of the festival that brings entertainment and iris bulbs.
While musical acts rocked the main entertainment stage, numerous vendors could be found at the festival selling hundreds of types and colors of irises. The Greene County Iris Farmer and the Greeneville Iris Society were among vendors who brought local iris bulbs to the festival.
Many types of crafts, including wood carvings, could be found at the festival, as well. Some artists were even doing carving demonstrations at the festival.
Local craftsmen George Wurtzel could be found outside of his shop, the Ginko Gallery, hand-spinning wood crafts as wood shavings fell to the sidewalk in addition to selling his works. Evergreene Woodcarvers also held a woodcarving demonstration at the festival while selling carvings.
Food vendors were also out at the festival, selling everything from hot sauce to ice cream.
Festival-goers could be found sampling different flavors of honey from Strawberry Plains Honey Company, including a unique whipped honey. Near the honey stand one could find people scooping up bags of freshly made kettle corn from a booth manned by Jones Family Kettlecorn.
Festival-goers often come to the Iris Festival from all across the state and the country, and the most recent edition was no different.
Stone Susong traveled from Spring Hill to enjoy the Iris Festival on Saturday.
Susong, a Greene County native, had walked through the Sundown on Depot car show with his father.
It was the eighth annual car show and brought car enthusiasts to downtown, with cars stretching all along Main Street. Proceeds from the car show went to benefit Holston United Methodist Home for Children.
"The car show was pretty good. Dad said they had more cars up there last year, but the rain chance may have kept some of them away," Susong said. "The festival has been fun. I've always enjoyed the Iris Festival and it's good to be able to come home and be able to come to this."
For more information about the Sundown on Depot car show, see Tuesday's edition of the Greeneville Sun.