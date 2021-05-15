The 26th annual Iris Festival, which filled downtown Greeneville with over 100 crafters and merchants, food vendors, music and entertainment, and classic vehicles on Saturday will continue Sunday from 12 to 5 p.m. 

Sunday's entertainment schedule will include:

Music Stage

12-1 p.m. - Madison Metcalf and the Shelton Family

1:30-2:30 p.m. - Bless'd Ministries

3-4 p.m. - The Foundations

Dance Stage

12 p.m. - Dancer's Unlimited

12:45 p.m. - Main Street Dance Company

1:30 p.m. - East TN Tang Soo Do

2:15 p.m. - Trailblazer Cloggers

3 p.m. - TBA

3:45 p.m. - TBA

Craftsmen, merchants and food vendors will also return on Sunday. 

For more information visit greenevilleirisfestival.com