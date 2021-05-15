The 26th annual Iris Festival, which filled downtown Greeneville with over 100 crafters and merchants, food vendors, music and entertainment, and classic vehicles on Saturday will continue Sunday from 12 to 5 p.m.
Sunday's entertainment schedule will include:
Music Stage
12-1 p.m. - Madison Metcalf and the Shelton Family
1:30-2:30 p.m. - Bless'd Ministries
3-4 p.m. - The Foundations
Dance Stage
12 p.m. - Dancer's Unlimited
12:45 p.m. - Main Street Dance Company
1:30 p.m. - East TN Tang Soo Do
2:15 p.m. - Trailblazer Cloggers
3 p.m. - TBA
3:45 p.m. - TBA
Craftsmen, merchants and food vendors will also return on Sunday.
For more information visit greenevilleirisfestival.com.