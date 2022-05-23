Thousands of people descended on downtown Greeneville on Saturday and Sunday for the 27th Annual Iris Festival.
The two-day festival saw crowds of all ages enjoying streets filled with live entertainment, arts and crafts, food trucks, vendors and activities.
Some of the special events included in the weekend were the Keep Greene Beautiful Iris Festival Walk, the Sundown on Depot car show and the BRAGco. bicycle ride.
The 2nd Annual Keep Greene Beautiful Iris Festival Walk was held Saturday morning, and included a winding walk through historic downtown Greeneville before the festival officially opened at 10 a.m.
The festivities on Saturday featured the 7th Annual Sundown on Depot car show that included over 700 cars, trucks and bikes lining the entirety of Main Street from City Garage Car Museum to Walters State Community College.
The registration cost for the car show was $10 per vehicle, with organizers pledging all proceeds of the event to Holston United Methodist Home for Children.
The BRAGco. – Bicycle Ride Across Greene County – kicked off its inaugural ride Sunday morning from the parking lot of Greeneville High School.
The 67.3-mile bicycle ride took 20 intrepid riders from historic downtown Greeneville across the rolling hills of Greene County and along the Nolichucky River.
The Iris Festival, with all its vendors, got into full swing Saturday as locals and visitors walked the length of Main Street, Academy Street and parts of College Street perusing the car show and the many food and craft vendors.
Over 130 vendors turned out to the annual festival to show off their crafts, foods and art.
One of those vendors was Robert Caywood, who was selling hand-carved wood items.
Caywood’s woodwork wares included wooden trucks, planes, excavators and trains of all shapes and sizes.
“I make them all myself. The trains are real popular usually,” Caywood said. “I have really big pieces and small ones because when I am making the big ones I have lots of little pieces of wood left over that I can use to make small ones.”
Jackie Steele was selling honey, including honey with added fruit flavors, in her vendor spot in the parking lot below the Greeneville Light and Power building.
“This honey comes from hives in Pennsylvania and Ohio. I love trying the flavored ones, and even though some of them may sound a little unusual, people always really like them. They are delicious,” Steele said.
The festival’s namesake could also be found in vendor stalls.
Irises could be found for sale at a few stalls during the Iris Festival, including those sold by Colleen Weems and her husband Ken under a banner that read “Local Iris.”
In their stall, festival goers perused irises bulbs that would bloom into many different colors and shades once planted.
“All our irises that we are selling here are grown locally in Greene County. We grow them over near Cross Anchor on our fifth generation family farm,” Colleen Weems said. “We have been coming to the Iris Festival for awhile. For at least the past seven years.”
According to Greene County Partnership President Jeff Taylor, 2022’s edition of the Iris Festival provided an over $1 million impact to the local economy and all local hotels in Greene County were full for the weekend.
“We had people come from North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Virginia, Kentucky, and Pennsylvania that we know of. We even had people from Florida participating in the car show, as well,” Taylor said.
A portion of East Depot Street that is usually used for the festival could not be utilized this year due to the ongoing construction work being done on the street as a part of the Town of Greeneville’s Depot Street revitalization project.
That slightly reduced the number of vendors for the event, but work crews cleaned up the area downtown to get ready for the festival, including the intersection of College Street and Depot Street where extensive culvert work has been conducted over Richland Creek.
“Our Summers & Taylor crews did a great job cleaning up for the Iris Festival,” said Vaughn & Melton Engagment Specialist Zack Levine in an email. “The Greeneville Water Commission’s crews and their contractors, with some assistance from Public Works, did a fantastic job prepping Academy Street and the surrounding area also.”
The slightly adjusted festival layout did not bother festival visitor Jake Thwing on Sunday as he chowed down on a bag of kettle corn he had just purchased from a vendor.
“I grew up here so I have always loved going to the Iris Festival,” said Thwing, who now lives in Johnson City. “The construction work doesn’t bother me. It is great to be here with my family and enjoy the food and festivities. It has been an awesome afternoon.”
Taylor was thankful to the staff at the Greene County Partnership and for the entire community for helping make the annual festival happen for the 27th time.
“My staff just knocked it out of the park with innovative additions and attention to detail to increase engagement,” Taylor said. “I also want to thank our downtown community for allowing us to use parking lots and being so supportive. Greeneville Public Works was amazing, in addition to the Fire and Police Departments. This was a massive team effort.”