The Greene County Partnership’s annual Iris Festival is set to return for its 27th year. The community event is expected to draw thousands of visitors to the streets of downtown Greeneville on Saturday and Sunday, May 21 and 22.
The family friendly event will offer a weekend filled with arts and crafts, entertainment and activities for all to enjoy, according to a news release.
Arts and crafts booths will be positioned along College and Academy streets with a variety of items for purchase including several types of jewelry, quilts, metal art, hand spun pottery, fused glass, paintings, wreathes, hand-made clothing, wood signs, hot sauces, dips, spices and perennial irises. The Merchants’ Market will feature a selection of products from boutique clothing to promotional items, face painting and more.
Food vendors will fill the festival food court. Their offerings will include fresh homemade doughnuts, Egyptian cuisine, bloomin' onions and spiral spuds. Booths will also feature vendors specializing in down-home favorites like cotton candy, ice cream, fruit kabobs, fresh-squeezed lemonade, and snow cones.
Two entertainment stages will provide singing and dancing throughout the festival. Entertainers on the singing stage will perform a variety of music including country, bluegrass, rock, pop and gospel, while the dance stage will feature dance styles from clogging to line dancing. Members of The Appalachian Renaissance Faire of Tennessee and local musicians will perform in various places among the festival crowd.
The 2nd Annual Keep Greene Beautiful Iris Festival Walk will be held at 8 a.m. on Saturday. The walk will begin at First Baptist Church and wind through downtown Greeneville. The entry fee for walkers is $25 per person through this Thursday, and $30 starting Friday. A special group rate of $20 per person is available for groups of five or more.
The 7th Annual “Sundown on Depot” car show, which will feature hundreds of cars, trucks, and bikes, will take place Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Main Street. Organizers of the show have pledged all proceeds from the event to Holston United Methodist Home for Children. Registration for any vehicle in the show is $10. Additional information is available by visiting www.sundownondepot.com.
The 18th Annual Iris Festival Pageant will return to this year’s festival. The pageant will start at noon Saturday at Greeneville High School. The pageant will feature eight age categories ranging from 0-11 months to 16 years and older. The deadline for pageant entries is May 13. Entry forms can be picked up at the Greene County Partnership. For more information about the Iris Festival Pageant, contact Rhonda Humbert at 423-639-3819.
The BRAGco. — Bicycle Ride Across Greene County — will kick off its inaugural ride on Sunday at 7:30 a.m. The 67.3-mile ride was designed to display all of Greene County’s glory — from historic downtown Greeneville to the rolling hills of Greene County, and climbing and weaving along the Nolichucky River. The entry fee for the BRAGco. is $45 and is limited to 40 riders.
Major sponsors for the 27th Annual Iris Festival are Cornerstone Home Lending, Eastman Credit Union, The Greeneville Sun, Radio Greeneville, Donaldson, Rodefer Moss, Brolin & Bailey, Durham & Hensley, First Horizon and McInturff, Milligan & Brooks.
For more information on the various aspects of the festival, call the Partnership at 423-638-4111 or visit www.greenevilleirisfestival.com.