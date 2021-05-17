The weekend saw the streets of downtown Greeneville packed with crowds for the Iris Festival, and after the typically annual event was called off in 2020 due to the pandemic, many festival-goers said they saw the weekend’s festivities as a sign of a return to normalcy and better times ahead.
While classic autos lined Depot and Main streets Saturday for the sixth annual Sundown on Depot car show, Academy and College streets were filled with more than 100 crafters, merchants and food vendors. Dancing, musical entertainment, the Iris Festival Pageant and the first ever Keep Greene Beautiful Iris Festival Walk were also a part of the fun of the 26th edition of the Iris Festival, sponsored by the Greene County Partnership and Chamber of Commerce.
“It’s just wonderful to be out after the pandemic,” said Vicki Gibson, who enjoyed Saturday’s festivities with her husband Rex and their dog, a 5-month-old corgi named Mr. Boots.
“This is bigger and better than ever, and it’s just great to be out. I am very proud of Greeneville and the way the town is kept up,” Gibson added.
Joni Parker, general manager of the Greene County Partnership, which sponsors the Iris Festival, estimated the festival drew about 10,000 visitors between Saturday and Sunday, marking an increase of about 5,000 people over 2019.
Parker also said more than 525 cars, bikes and specialties rolled in for the Sundown on Depot Car Show, which did take place in August 2020, postponed from when it would have coincided with the Iris Festival, and 352 vehicles were registered.
John Price of the Top Dog Hot Dog Stand also said Saturday he thought this year’s Iris Festival seemed bigger and even better-attended than years before.
“It’s a great crowd out today, and the festival has grown. I think people are ready to be out and doing things, and I think that’s probably why this is generating such a big crowd,” Price said. “I think vendors are ready to be out, too. 2021 is the comeback year.”
Price was there Saturday not to sell hot dogs, but to enjoy the day with his family.
“We’re having a great time,” he said.
Tyler Bird brought his daughter Baylee, 4, to her first ever Iris Festival on Saturday.
“I think it turned out great,” Bird said. “I’m definitely glad to have more of a sense of normalcy, and it’s just great to see everybody out and about. It feels like things are going back to normal.”
Baylee said seeing the dogs many festival goers brought with them, and her new Cinderella doll she got Saturday, were highlights for her.
“It’s perfect weather for it,” said Emily Franklin, another Saturday Iris Festival attendee who also commented on the feeling of normalcy.
“It’s great to see so many people, and they all seem so happy,” she added.
With such a large crowd, many vendors said they saw constant lines throughout the day Saturday.
“It has been nonstop since I got here,” said Leann Bible, who took a shift operating the W&J Scents tent for her brother, business owner James Bible, who makes scented candles and wax melts. W&J Scents has a permanent location at 104 Village Drive #10.
Marianne Castle, owner of the Scooby Doo-themed nacho and taco food truck The Munchie Machine, agreed Saturday was a successful first big event for her food truck, which she and her husband started in September.
“This is still new to us, but it has been great. We’re running out of everything,” Castle said as the line to order continued to grow.
Local artist Eliza Coral said she was surprised with just how popular her paintings, prints and cards, many of which depict cats in the wild or in colorful clothing, were at the Iris Festival.
“This has been going very well,” she said. “I’ve seen hundreds of people, and I’ve learned to my surprise how many people here love cats. I now see Greeneville as a cat town.”
Originally from London, Coral was also selling some pieces of slate she brought back from Wales to paint.
The Merchants’ Market also included a range of other handmade items including jewelry, baskets, pottery, woodworking and crochet and knit items, and culinary options ranged from sweets like doughnuts, ice cream and fried Oreos to blooming onions and barbecue, among many other items. Plants, herbs and spices, jellies and jams, and a range of other products were also featured under tents lining the streets as music filled the air from the entertainment tents by the Partnership and at the intersection of South College and East McKee streets.
The day also included several awards given at the Sundown on Depot Car Show and Iris Festival Walk as well as crowns given to pageant winners.
Winners at the car show included Bob Hartline with the Long Distance Award and Marin Malone, Roger Akers, Brian Koontz, Eddie Barnard and Gary Ingle selected as the Bachman Bernard Cool Picks. Gateway Ford Cool Picks winners were Carol Manning, Rocco Preston, Garrett Rite, Kermit Monk and Chuck Logan. Ricky Brown took home the Brabb Gregg Award, John Mills won the Kid’s Pick by Jack Lane, Mayor’s Pick went to Dick and Betty Robbins, the Holston Home Pick went to James Minency, Bill Hodges went away with the Harrison’s Rod and Custom Squarebody Pick, and the Black Label Coatings Pick went to Todd Akins.
The car show benefitted Holston United Methodist Home for Children.
Ninety-nine walkers registered for the Iris Festival Walk, according to Keep Greene Beautiful Director Jennifer Wilder.
Award winners included Nolan Weems in the 14 and under age category as well as being the overall winner, Nehemiah Portillo, Amy McKinney, Jennifer Clendenin, Beth Smith, Gary Shelton and Bob Townsend. Depot Nutrition was the title sponsor.
Megan Morelock, a sophomore at Greeneville High School, was crowned the 2021 Miss Iris Festival Queen, and the high point winner was Olivia Hodge, 6. Other girls crowned as winners included Marley Nelson, 4 months old, Lillian Waddell, 5, Oakley Wiggin, 3, McKee Greenlee, 7, and Jaida Jones, 14. Cade Cove, 14 months old, was crowned in the King 12-23 months category, Caden Dover, 11, was crowned in the 11-12 years category.
The pageant was directed by Linda Williams, Rhonda Humbert and Diane Price.
In addition to the Partnership and Chamber of Commerce, the festival’s sponsors also included Parker, Eastman Credit Union, WSMG Radio, WIKQ Radio, WGRV Radio, The Greeneville Sun, Rodefer Moss & Co., Brolin & Bailey, First Horizon, Consumer Credit Union, Artistic Printers, and McInturff, Milligan & Brooks.