Jennifer Wilder, director of the Keep Greene Beautiful and Leadership Greene County programs with the Greene County Partnership, erects a sign Friday afternoon on North Main Street advertising the Keep Greene Beautiful Iris Festival 3 Mile Walk. The Iris Festival takes place Saturday and Sunday in downtown Greeneville after being canceled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. The walk is a new event this year. Returning for this year’s Iris Festival, which takes place 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and noon-5 p.m. Sunday, are live music and dancing, the Sundown on Depot Car Show, food and craft vendors, and the Iris Festival Pageant. Visit the Greene County Partnership website, www.greenecountypartnership.com, for more festival information and schedules.