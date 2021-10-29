As settlers moved westward during the 18th and 19th centuries, the iron moved with them. Life then, as now, depended on iron production and iron working for tools, transportation, weapons, hardware, cookware and more.
While many items could be bought from manufacturers in Charleston, South Carolina, Baltimore, Maryland, or even England, transporting them over the mountains into the Greene County region before modern road and railway systems were in place presented a challenge.
Iron production and iron working businesses sprang up in the footsteps of settlers migrating to the region because the raw material lay under their feet, and craftsmen followed in their path.
“Greene County has a rich history of iron work,” explains master blacksmith Jamie Tyree. “Iron was produced in Greene County. We have red clay dirt, and that’s what red clay is — iron ore. That’s what makes it red, is rust.”
Other materials needed to support the industry abounded in the region as well. Wood was turned into charcoal to fuel refining ovens and forges, and limestone served as a flux for the refining process.
“Flux is a cleaning agent,” says Tyree. “The red clay dirt is iron ore bound with oxygen. In order to separate the iron from that ore, you use limestone. Limestone is composed primarily of carbon dioxide. When limestone burns, the carbon dioxide separating out of that attaches to the oxygen molecule and removes it from the iron ore, the iron oxide. You take the oxide away, then you have iron.
“So we had everything here to make iron.”
Tyree explains the process.
“You build a stone box, a furnace, and you put in a layer of charcoal, that’s your fuel, you put in a layer of limestone, that’s your flux, and then a layer of iron ore, your red clay. Then you stack this up.
“Well, as the charcoal burns, it heats up and it causes the separation and you get pure iron or what’s called bloom. It actually puddles up in the bottom of the furnace into what looks like a sort of a flower bloom. That’s brought out and it’s forged.
“The old term for forged was wrought. That’s where the term wrought iron comes from. The term wrought iron comes from forging the bloom out into bar stock that the smiths could take and turn into whatever they needed it turned into. It just refers to the process, not the material. The iron is wrought.”
That refining process supported smiths of all sorts
“Every community, be it Limestone, Rheatown, Afton, Chuckey, every one of them had blacksmiths in some form or fashion,” Tyree says. “They had to. Farmers had to come get their tools repaired. They had to have new tools made. New houses were being built everywhere, especially after the Civil War, after the reconstruction was over with. There was a huge agricultural boom in East Tennessee, and so that promoted a lot of industry as far as smiths.
“So that’s the reason we have a pocket here of all this industry.”
Iron working continues to thrive in region, in both traditional smithing trades and industries.